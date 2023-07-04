News

‘Tomato Girl Summer’: Discover the beauty trend that’s booming among celebrities

Dark skin, rosy cheeks and a romantic use of clothing: these are just some of the characteristics of the Tomato Girl summer trend, which is growing rapidly among celebrities on the social network. The aesthetic seeks more natural tones and emerges from the onset of summer in Europe.

tomato girl summer trendTomato Girl Summer is the beauty trend of the moment! – Photo: Social Network/Reproduction/ND

Celebrities who have already joined the trend include Jade Picon, Larissa Manoela and singer Manu Gavasi. However, to be in the realm of aesthetics it is necessary to know that it is not only a way of dressing but also a way of behaving.

With pieces in warm and flowery colors, those who follow tomato girl summer They lead a laid back lifestyle, almost like a “good vibes” trend. But it’s not just in Brazil that the aesthetic is finding success, celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Billie Eilish are also followers of the trend abroad.

Take a look at some of the celebrities joining Tomato Girl Summer:

British singer Dua Lipa is also a fan of the trend! With rosy tanning that gives the feel of a faint sun, the aesthetic seeks to bring in the air of summer. - @dualipa/Instagram/Disclosure/ND
With rosy cheeks from a red dress and blush, singer Manu Gavasi followed the Tomato Girl summer aesthetic. - @manugavassi/Instagram/Disclosure/ND
A feature of Tomato Girl Summer is the use of more romantic clothing! And it was on this trend that the influential Rafa Kaliman bet during the Tour of Rio de Janeiro. - @rafa Kalimann/Instagram/Disclosure/ND
American Hailey Bieber also dominates the style. With light makeup, the model preferred the use of natural in the chosen fabrics and textures. — @haileybieber/Instagram/Disclosure/ND
Sasha Meneghel also joined the trend with minimal makeup and sun-kissed skin. - @sashameneghel/Instagram/Disclosure/ND
