‘Tomato Girl Summer’: Discover the beauty trend that’s booming among celebrities
Dark skin, rosy cheeks and a romantic use of clothing: these are just some of the characteristics of the Tomato Girl summer trend, which is growing rapidly among celebrities on the social network. The aesthetic seeks more natural tones and emerges from the onset of summer in Europe.
Celebrities who have already joined the trend include Jade Picon, Larissa Manoela and singer Manu Gavasi. However, to be in the realm of aesthetics it is necessary to know that it is not only a way of dressing but also a way of behaving.
With pieces in warm and flowery colors, those who follow tomato girl summer They lead a laid back lifestyle, almost like a “good vibes” trend. But it’s not just in Brazil that the aesthetic is finding success, celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Billie Eilish are also followers of the trend abroad.
Take a look at some of the celebrities joining Tomato Girl Summer:
