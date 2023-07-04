Tom Breihan Reveals Pitchfork’s Boycott of Katy Perry’s Career: “It Wasn’t Good Enough”

tom brihanformer journalist pitchforkrevealed this Monday (03) that the magazine’s career tries to boycott katy perry Since 2010. In a publication on the Stereogum site, on which he is currently the editor, the journalist described how the singer was treated by the vehicle.

In the text, Tom describes the moment he heard “teenage Dream”Perry’s second album, First Time. “Even with my favorite songs, I can’t always remember where I first heard them. However, with ‘Teenage Dream’, I remember everything – the way my chair creaked, the texture of the carpet, the quality of the light coming in from the windows. I wasn’t doing anything memorable.”Said.

“At the time, my friend Ryan (Dombal) and I were working at Pitchfork and managing the newsfeed. We were both fired from the same job two years ago, and Pitchfork bought us both out at a discount. In the summer of 2010, I was working in the Chicago office and Ryan was in New York.He has written.

Breihan says that Ryan performed a Katy Perry song, but they will not write about her. “Ryan didn’t send me the track because we were going to write about it. We weren’t going to write about it. At that point, Pitchfork’s superiors decided that Katy Perry wasn’t good enough.”wrote the journalist, who recalled that the site had not published any criticism. “teenage Dream” Till 2021.

“Ryan sent me this song because he liked it right away and thought I would love it right away. Was he right? , I was an adult parent working an office job, writing about music for a website that wouldn’t take Katy Perry seriously until she had her moment.”

“teenage Dream” is one of the most successful albums of Katy Perry’s career and includes several singles, such as “California Gurls”, “teenage Dream”, “Fireworks”, “ET”, “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)” it is “the one that got away”, as well as a successful tour. In a review published by Pickthfork, the project received a score of 6.8.

singer Kim Petras publicly criticized the post, saying he could not take the site seriously. “Unfortunately, I never take Pitchfork seriously anymore. If it was an album of whispers and depression, they would say it would be the best album.the artist wrote in response to a post on Twitter.