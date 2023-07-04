Tom Brady enjoys single life at a Michael Rubin-themed party with celebrities; Photos | news

Tom Brady, 45, posted on his social networks this Tuesday (4) how he enjoyed the 4th of July holiday, Independence Day of the United States. The former American football player and ex-husband of Gisele Bündchen enjoyed a white party, an event that required all guests to wear white, given Michael Rubin,

“No one parties like @michaelrubin… I definitely needed a lot of electrolytes today. Happy 4th of July!” husband of Beyoncé, rapper jay zeemusician quavohunchorapper and boyfriend Kylie Jenner, travis scottathlete Micah Parsons, james harden, Devinamong others.

In the comments of the publication, some followers joked about the celebrities in attendance: “These photos make me feel poorer than ever”, wrote one of the followers.

After retiring, he maintains a diet from his NFL days. Gisele’s ex-husband, who started playing as a child and played 23 seasons in the league, revealed that he followed a healthy athlete’s diet early in life which, according to him, was responsible for his longevity in the sport. Know what is their food and drink!

2 of 6 Tom Brady at ‘White Party’ by Michael Rubin – Photo: Playback/Instagram Tom Brady in ‘Festa do Branco’ by Michael Rubin – Photo: Playback/Instagram

3 of 6 Tom Brady at ‘White Party’ by Michael Rubin – Photo: Playback/Instagram Tom Brady in ‘Festa do Branco’ by Michael Rubin – Photo: Playback/Instagram

4 of 6 Tom Brady at ‘White Party’ by Michael Rubin – Photo: Playback/Instagram Tom Brady in ‘Festa do Branco’ by Michael Rubin – Photo: Playback/Instagram

5 of 6 Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s ‘White Party’ – Photo: Playback/Instagram Tom Brady in ‘Festa do Branco’ by Michael Rubin – Photo: Playback/Instagram