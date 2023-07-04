Three Marvel stars hunt a serial killer in film that competes with Seven

There is no doubt that David Fincher has directed many excellent films that we cannot stop admiring, such as Fight Club, Gone Girl, Maniac, The Social Network or Lives on the Line. However, if you believe the general public, Seven with Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman is his best work. This dark thriller has become a modern classic because of its unsettling ending.



Photo: Warner Bros. / I love movies

And it’s impossible to talk about David Fincher without talking about Zodiac, which is available in the catalog HBO Max.

What is zodiac plot?

Between 1968 and 1969, the so-called Zodiac Killer murdered five people in the San Francisco area. Two other victims survived his attacks. In several letters, largely coded, the serial killer contacted the press and the police, thus inciting his followers.

Young cartoonists work for Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal). San Francisco Chronicle And witnesses how the killer’s coded messages create a huge ruckus in the place. A true obsession develops in Greysmith and he becomes determined to catch the mystery killer. He enlists the help of renowned reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.) and Inspector David Toschi (Mark Ruffalo).

So Zodiac features three Marvel stars who join forces to convict a serial killer. While Robert Downey Jr. Saves the world as the self-absorbed Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo is known for his aggression issues as the Incredible Hulk. at home…

