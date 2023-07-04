This Thursday, we’ll get the details on the first season of Diablo IV.

We have already entered the month of July, continuing this unusual summer full of important games that will soon see the light of day, such as Exoprimal in a few days, and we will continue the month of August in much the same way, with some delays, such as Atlas Fallen or Immortals of Aveum. although there are some unexpected clues as well, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

We can also take advantage of the summer to play service games that continue to receive support and updates, including recently released games, making Diablo IV one of the best examples we can provide right now.

Diablo IV is close to the release of important news

While the title itself isn’t a service like Halo Infinite or Overwatch’s multiplayer, Blizzard is expected to add new content in large numbers, both in the form of seasons and expansions already in development.

The first season of Diablo IV is very close to launch, and the developers will reveal the details live. on the same Thursday, July 6, so we don’t have to wait long to see an update to start with.

Diablo IV was very successful at launch, and we expect Blizzard to continue to support and update for a long time to come, and we’ll keep an eye on it.