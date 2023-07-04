This series is the perfect alternative to forget The Idol

The Idol ended on Sunday (2), establishing itself as one of the best – if not the worst – series ever produced by HBO. Lily-Rose Depp also tried to bring some complexity to her character, singer Jocelyn, but still couldn’t stop the train from derailing, led by Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd.



Photo: reproduction / I love cinema

if you are disappointed Sculpture And want another, smaller option to watch on HBO Max, then we have one surefire advice: Chernobyl. Like the plotline starring Johnny Depp’s daughter, the 2019 miniseries only has 5 episodes. It might have been recommended to you hundreds of times, but if you haven’t seen it yet, you can’t miss this opportunity.

you will find the story in Chernobyl everyone knows. In 1986, the nuclear power plant that gives the title to the series was the scene of an explosion considered one of the worst ecological disasters in history, as well as the most serious on an international scale of nuclear accidents. The consequences of this error during safety testing are still visible almost 40 years later.

Chernobyl scene. Photo: I love cinema

Showrunner Craig Mazin opted to tell the tragedy from the perspective of a variety of people who experienced it. On the one hand, residents of nearby towns, unaware of their peril, came to see what had happened. Work…

Read the article on QueroCinema

The Idol: You blinked and missed this Euphoria actress’ cameo in the new HBO series

“It Was Scary”: How Idol Made The Weekend Forget About Its Greatest Talent

“I felt cheated”: Idol mocks profession essential to series’ existence and director refutes

“I Wasn’t Interested in Doing Anything Puritan”: After Bizarre Paganism Scenes, Lily-Rose Depp Defends The Idol Once Again