This is what the skins of Goku, Vegeta and company look like, which will soon arrive at the royal battle

PUBG Mobile He is still waiting for us with his expected crossover from dragon ballbut thanks to a beta update on the way, We already have a first look at Shells Artwork by Akira Toriyama coming soon to the game, including of course Goku and Vegeta, and surprisingly, we’ll also have an outfit for Frieza, who will debut in this battle royale earlier Fortnite.

Twitter user and leader, dbhype1, was the one who came up with Shells from dragon ball within PUBG Mobile; In case you didn’t know, it was some time ago when the mobile version battle royale announced crossover With Dragon Ball Superwhich will arrive in 2023 without confirmation of the exact date and which we still do not have, but thanks to a leak We know it won’t be long.

Dragon Ball x PUBG Mobile: all skins leaked

Goku and Vegeta

Gohan

Piccolo

frieze

He a leak in the question does not reveal the price of each leather or if they will have special effects V gameplay when we use them though, given the tradition pubg as well as the attack icons that we see in the images, we can assume that the outfits will be accompanied by some exclusive moves that will be purely aesthetic so as not to upset the balance of the game.

PUBG Mobile beats Fortnite

The fans, for their part, immediately began compare are Shells with those who Fortnite; since the two games are competing for viewers in the same genre, it was natural for gamers to argue, especially considering that No frieze yet leather V Fortnitehuge point in favor PUBG Mobile.





remember, that are Shells from dragon ball will only come to the mobile version pubg; there was no mention of consoles and/or PC, but remembering the first announcement crossoverIt’s easy to assume that Goku and company will remain in this version of the game, although the ideal would be to keep your eyes on the official website and wait for the official announcement, which will no doubt answer our questions.