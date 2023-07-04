This hairstyle takes us back to the 70s

The 70s are back and not just in fashion. The long hair, voluminous hairstyles and insignia of that era provided a lot of inspiration for our current look. Heading up for spring 2023, we have “disco curls” – ultra defined and voluminous curls that create a stunning look. Recently, celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Cardi B and Khloe Kardashian have already incorporated this trend into their looks.

Rediscovering the Disco Curl

In the past year, we’ve seen a rise in popularity of voluminous hairstyles created with hot curlers, as celebrity hairstylist Joseph Main highlights on American Glamour. Disco curls are very similar, but provide even more volume. adorn you? They instantly give an ultra chic retro touch to our look, which is the perfect hairstyle option to elevate our look at night events.

Disco Curls: Styling Without the Damage

It’s important to note that disco curls are not an extremely simple hairstyle to achieve. In addition to requiring special care to avoid hair damage, they also require the right equipment to ensure successful results. Nevertheless, they are a perfect choice for the occasional special event.

Guide to Creating Successful Disco Curls

To style voluminous disco curls and above all, without damaging your hair, follow the steps given below:

Use a shampoo and conditioner specially formulated to add volume to your hair.

Apply a heat protectant before starting the styling process.

Use a professional curling iron and flat iron to get tight, defined curls.

Wait a few seconds between each created waveform.

Separate the curls into sections using a fine-toothed comb.

Finish with a light setting spray to keep the style in place.

If you want your disco curls to last all day, opt for a strong hold and a heat-protecting spray. Another great tip is to use a texturizing product to add volume and structure. With these steps, you’ll be ready to shine like a true 70s queen!

Disco curls party prep

With an increasing number of celebrities adopting the trend, there is no doubt that the disco curls hairstyle is gaining popularity in the beauty landscape. But, while choosing this hairstyle it is important to remember that the health of the hair comes first. Without proper care, the heat and stress of styling can cause significant damage.

selection of products

Start with a shampoo and conditioner that is specially formulated to increase volume. The market is full of options for this purpose, so look for products that are suitable for your hair type and specific needs. The use of a thermal protector is fundamental, as it protects the hair from excessive heat and minimizes potential damage.

styling

To get the precise, defined curls that characterize the Disco Curls hairstyle, using a professional curling iron is recommended. Allow the tool to work each section of hair for a few seconds, then use a fine-toothed comb to separate curls and add even more volume to the style.

After styling, it’s time to make sure your curls stay intact. A lightweight setting spray is perfect for keeping curls in place without weighing your hair down. If you want a long-lasting effect, choose a strong, heat-protectant setting spray. For the final touch, use a texturizing product that will add even more volume and structure to your curls.

Now, you are ready to shine with your disco curls! Be it for a party or a casual event, this retro, voluminous and ultra-chic hairstyle will definitely make you stand out from the crowd.