They find versions of the Super Mario Bros game containing cryptocurrency miners.

Kaspersky Latin America has confirmed the detection of malicious versions of the free downloadable game Super Mario 3: Mario Forever. According to a recent report from the company, these packages inject a mining and theft program into players’ machines.

It is one of the most loved games with 38 years of experience and 24 releases in the main series. Since everything was officially and exclusively released on Nintendo’s own platforms, many people are downloading the PC version.

What do the versions of Super Mario Bros found by Kaspersky Lab contain?

This is where versions containing other types of intents appear. So it happened with this game, the version of which “created by fans” The episodes brought some nasty surprises. The experts found that they had infected the victim’s computer with various kinds of viruses. malware at the same time.

According to a study by a cybersecurity firm, running the Mario Forever distribution installs the game on the user’s computer. But does it together with the mining client supreme bot and a malicious Monero miner (XMR). Later, the mining client installs another component malware on the computer: Threshold theft program.

Near the part that keeps stealing all the valuable information which he can find on the victim’s machine:

credentials stored in the browser

cryptocurrency wallet keys

session tokens

Session tokens are the ones that remember the user so they don’t have to log in again. Kaspersky Lab describes Threshold in detail:

“He especially likes to hunt for Discord, Telegram, Roblox and Minecraft tokens. In addition, the thief can receive images from the webcam and screenshots of the infected computer. In short, a particularly dangerous malware with a wide range of features.”

Once trapped, the computer slows down and consumes more power. The latter is due to the mining that takes place in the background. The user may lose accounts because it is one of Threshold functions: stealing passwords. Finally, if a user stores the private keys of cryptocurrency wallets on a computer, he is exposed to direct financial losses.

Kaspersky explains in his report that I play them hacked they are fertile ground for malicious acts. Among other reasons, because machines gamer They must have certain graphics cards, high end in many cases. This is exactly what is required for cryptocurrency mining.

“This means that they are much better suited for mining cryptocurrency behind the back of the user than a tediously slow office machine. Self-detection of a hidden miner is quite a difficult job and requires a good antivirus.”

The cybersecurity company claims that Threshold favors Roblox and Minecraft games for stealing account session tokens. They are the preferred entertainment for cybercriminals.

Kaspersky Latin America recommendations for user protection

Regarding the precautions that users should take against this type of threat, Kaspersky Lab recommends:

Download games only from official sources.

When it comes to saving money, avoid pirated copies from suspicious sites and torrents.

Don’t be fooled by seductive messages. For example, no game can be downloaded “prior to its official launch”.

Be careful when downloading and installing mods, especially cheats. If possible, avoid the latter altogether.

When it comes to more protection against money theft, don’t save your passwords in your browser.

Make sure you install a reliable solution on your gaming machine with a special gaming mode that will protect you while you play without slowing down the system to insanity.