They develop an innovative method to create realistic images from scenes.

A group of researchers from The University of Twente, led by Michael Ying Yang, presented a breakthrough in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). which allows you to create complete visual representations from images.

Its revolutionary method simplifies the discovery of relationships between objects and improves visual understanding of scenes, which can be used in various fields, including visualization, the perception of autonomous vehicles and robots.

Generative AI models have the ability to create individual objects from text prompts, but have difficulty creating entire scenes. Humans are good at identifying relationships between objects, such as determining that one object is on top of another or that an object is in a certain environment, whereas AI models struggle with this task.

Until now, the methods used to graphically represent the semantic understanding of an image required two steps. At the first stage, all objects present in the scene were identified, and at the second stage, a neural network was used to study possible connections and label them correctly. However, this approach becomes slow and computationally expensive as the number of objects in the scene increases.

A new method proposed by a research group from the University of Twente simplifies the process by doing everything in one step. Instead of exhaustively exploring all possible relationships, the model focuses on the visual characteristics of the objects present in the scene and highlights important details to determine relationships. Areas where objects interact or are related to each other are highlighted. Thanks to the training methods and the relatively small amount of model data, it is possible to determine the most important relationships between various objects.

For example, a model might detect a high probability of human interaction with a baseball bat in an image. The model is then trained to describe the most likely relationship between them, such as “man-hit-baseball bat”. This simplistic approach to understanding a scene provides a foundation for creating realistic and consistent images.

Implications and future applications

This progress in creating images from scenes has great potential in various technological fields. In addition to making it easier to create realistic images, this approach can improve the perception of autonomous vehicles and robots, allowing them to more effectively understand and interact with their environment. For example, an autonomous car can use this technique to identify and analyze relationships between objects on the road, thereby improving its ability to make decisions and avoid hazards.

The method, developed by a research group at the University of Twente, represents a significant advance in creating images from scenes. By simplifying relationship detection and improving visual understanding of objects in an image, this approach holds promise in areas such as artificial intelligence, computer vision, and robotics. As technology advances, we can expect machines to be able to interpret and understand our visual environment in a more human-like manner.

On Thursday, various media outlets reported on a June Reddit post from user potterharry97 stating that Steam would no longer publish games with AI-generated content. Later that month, another game developer wrote a similar post. Valve says that this is not true. In the application sent by e-mail edge, Valve’s PR spokesperson Casey Boyle said the company’s goal is “not to discourage (AI) use on Steam; instead, we are working on how to integrate it into our existing review policies.” She went on to say that the company’s current review process takes into account current copyright law and that “while developers can use these AI technologies in their work… they can’t infringe on existing copyrights.” Boyle added that Steam will refund app submission credits to all developers whose games were rejected due to AI copyright issues as the company improves its review process. He did the same to Potter Harry 97. Valve’s developer submission guidelines prohibit “content that you do not own or that you do not have sufficient rights to.” Potterharry97 included a disclaimer in their post stating that their game “contains AI-generated art assets that appear to be based on copyrighted material owned by third parties.” The advent of AI has added a new, complex dimension to the copyright debate. This change has led to lawsuits over things like uncredited use of open source and copyright infringement of works of art, and Valve countering this with an aggressive policy on AI-generated assets isn’t much of a surprise.

