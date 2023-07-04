These are all Valorant map locations.

Just over three years after shooter from RIOT Games, it has already given time to get and say goodbye to some symbolic places of the game. While it is true that they came up with names, everyone has coordinates and setting which makes us travel to different parts of the world. So if you ever wonder where some cards will be located Valorant, today we answer these questions.

Valorant maps and their respective locations

As we said before, three years for a RIOT Games game is a long time. If with agents we already have an important list of 22 choices with dead end, with cards less was not going to. So much so that right now there are no such locations in the map rotation as Breeze or refrigerator. However, we can enjoy them all in most game modes. Today we bring you the locations of all nine Valorant maps..

Split – Tokyo

If with buildings or the “metro” area to the right of the map does not help to guess where we are, then the coordinates do. The riot makes us go to Tokyo on a map that has spent some time out of rotation, but now he is with us again.

Fracture – USA

The seventh map presented by RIOT takes us to USA. Although the site is not fully confirmed, we can talk about a map that sparked before and after on Valorant maps. With a medium with ropes to cross the map, different entrances for two points or sliding doors to surprise enemies, even today there are people who don’t quite understand how Fracture works.

Pearls – Portugal

Before Lotus the newest map in shooter from RIOT. While this may be easier to guess than the rest of this list, being underwater can be confusing. However, if we stop to read the signs or listen to fado between rounds, it will be clear to us that we are in Portugal.

Bind – Tunisia

Another card that missing from the competitive get a “fix” and come back again. The game takes us to Tunisia.where we can live the desert or the typical architecture of the place.

Climbing – Venice

Another one of the “simple” level maps when playing where we are. One of the main maps in the game, which has been with us since day 1. Not only signs or pizzeria and ice cream parlor makes us think of Italy, but we can also see in some parts of the map some gondolas hanging.

Ice box – Russia

In case there is so much snow around or some signs were unclear – even the Owl somehow interacted – we already assure you. According to the coordinates of the frozen Valorant map, we are in Russia. One of the locations currently unavailable in Competitive Mode which we hope will make it more fun to watch and play.

Lotus – India

Again architectural and floral motifs of the card They help us find our location. At the moment, the last map that RIOT Games has placed in its shooter. V Indiafind the ninth Valorant map and second in the list with three points. In addition, they introduced novelties such as doors that break or revolving doors.

Breeze – Pacific Ocean

Although this is the hardest map to find due to the coordinates, RIOT Games themselves commented that we were in paradise island in the pacific ocean. Although there is no exact location, it is said that we may be close to Bermuda. Another card that is not in the rotation, and which some players who love Operators are bored.

Haven – Bhutan

We are finishing – for now – with this three-point Valorant map. Like Lotus, it is located in an Asian country. Butane. A very small country surrounded by mountains and resembling a map Harbor for Buddhist reasons. Monasteries or fortresses like point A that takes us through the world.

more in our chapter from Valorant