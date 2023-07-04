The Week Begins With Sheridan’s Holiday Festival

July is welcomed in with Sheridan’s Irish Pub Holiday Festival. The House has prepared a special program and propaganda to pacify the public. All month long, the house offers free admission until 7:30 p.m., a discounted happy hour menu until 8 p.m., and open wine (R$79 per person) until 10:30 p.m.

The big names of national and international rock headline the concert program. Reservations can be made through WhatsApp (41) 99759-6000. After 7:30 pm, the entry fee is BRL 25.

Check out the full schedule for the week at Sheridan:

Monday (7/3 – 8:30 PM): House closed for private event.

Tuesday (4/7 – 8:30 PM): Double Deck – Three bands that marked 1980s pop make up Double Deck’s repertoire in this special: Pet Shop Boys, Information Society and Tears for Fears.

Wednesday (7/5 – 8:30 PM): Formula Indie, on Wednesday News – The project opening up space for new bands this time brings Formula Indie, a quartet that presents American and British indie rock. Such groups as The Strokes, White Stripes, The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Kaiser Chiefs are included in this list.

Thursday (6/7) Hartfield, with the special Hollywood So Sucessos – The quintet presents a repertoire based on 1980s rock, which marked an era of Hollywood cigarette commercials and soundtracks.

Friday (7/7): Radiophonics (8:30 PM) – National and international icons are part of the Radiophonics repertoire. Groups such as the Beatles, Cachorro Grande, Oasis and Led Zeppelin join this musical journey.

Pennyback (11 p.m.) – Bands presents a special focused on the post-grunge band scene, punctuated by groups such as Nickelback and Creed.

Saturday (7/8): U2 Irish (7:30pm) – U2’s entire trajectory is recreated in a cover show by bands from Curitiba, bringing together the great pearls of Bono Woz, The Edge and company tries to bring In this way, he travels from the late 70s to the present successes.

Valvula Vapor (22 h) – The band performs songs that are part of the history of Brazilian rock. Barao Vermelho, Cazuza, Skank, O Rappa and RPM are just a few of the names that appear in the show’s repertoire.

Firecracker (00:30) – The group travels from the 2000s to the present day to showcase a repertoire full of pop and rock hits, including names like Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Oasis, The Strokes, Coldplay and Imagine Dragons Are.

Sheridan’s Irish Pub

Address: Rua Bispo Dom Jose, 2295 – Bataille, Curitiba – PR

Information and Reservations: (41) 99759-6000.

