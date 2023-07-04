The trailer for the movie based on the Nickelodeon series is out – PixelNerd

Popular Nickelodeon Series After 15 Years Zoey 101 Paramount Plus Original Film will win.

led revival jamie lynn spears (sister of pop sensation Britney Spears) was an American kids flick created by Dan Schneider and originally shown on the Nickelodeon television network until 2008. Jamie played Zoey Brooks, a student at the fictional Californian boarding school Pacific Coast Academy (PCA). Misadventures with your companions and love affairs.

Zoey 102 will be a film that imagines what happened to the characters of Zoey 101 ten years after the end of the series. Zoey Brooks, now a famous fashion designer, returns to PCA for an alumni reunion and reconnects with her old friends Chase, Lola, Quinn, Michael and Logan.

right in the footprint romcom (romantic comedy) The film will revolve around the romance between Zoey and Chase Mathews’ character sean flynn, The special will also include guest appearances from the original cast. Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese; Christopher Massey as Michael Barrett; abby wilde as Stacey Dillson; it is jack salvatore as Mark Del Figallo. In addition to this dean gear In breaking the rules 2 Like a fake boyfriend for blondes.

This is already the second series that the platform has adapted into a film. Earlier this year, the supernatural series teen wolf which ended in 2017 with six seasons, also won a film that was responsible for “closing the arc” of the original story.

While the cast of the show is happy to be back, the reunion may be overshadowed by one cast member. it’s her Alexa Nicholaswho became known for playing Nicole Bristow in the series.

The actress made some controversial statements about her personal and professional life during the time of the pandemic. Alexa Nichols said that Dan Schneider, the producer of Zoey 101, used to stand in the dressing room when she changed clothes and ask for pictures of her in a short skirt. Furthermore, he also exposed actress Victoria Justice, saying that she bullied him on the sets and was very competitive and jealous. There were reports that Britney Spears may have done the same in order to protect her sister, although Nicholas did nothing at the time.

The actress apparently hasn’t been invited for the revival of the show and will open up about it on July 27 on her YouTube channel.

Will direct the film “Zoey 102” Nancy Hower ,Saturday), while the script was written Monica Sharer it is Madeline Whitby ,batch, Jamie Lynn Spears serves as an executive producer alongside Alexis Fisher, Hower, Sherer and Whitby.

The film comes on streaming every day August 11,

