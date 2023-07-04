The sexy (and easy to maintain) cut that looks good on every woman – NiT

Almost all women think of a radical change in their hair at least once a month. The desire becomes even more intense in the summer months. Some people want to boost their self-esteem before or after the holidays, while others want to rebuild themselves after a breakup.

We’ve all gone through a phase where we’ve thought about having a big bang. Spoiler alert: It’s rarely a good idea to be doing one of these at any given time. Chances are, you need a change in your life – and no, hair is not the solution. Mainly, when you obsessively nurture this idea and, next thing you know, you’re already holding scissors in front of the bathroom sink.

Cutting your bangs can be a good thing too – as long as it’s being done by a professional. It really is the trend of this summer., reveals hairstylist Mirela Scheindar from Salon Art.Z to NiT. However, this is not just any deduction. So forget about that straight and boring screen before your eyes. Do the same for that age-old idea that summer requires long hair and little care.

“The next craze isn’t for extra long hair. There are many people who like to keep their hair very long in this season as they think it matches with the beach. However, the most chic and modern are the most moderate, layered and with movement”, guarantees the expert.

And these cuts have one more advantage: they match all faces. “Not all women look good with the shortest fringe, but there are many types of repa (as they say in the north). We have the traditional one, which looks more childlike, and is at brow level. I generally do not recommend it as some women look good with it. Long bangs, at the height of the cheekbones, and in which strands can also be added, work best. This is a good solution for those who want to hide their cheeks. And they don’t bother you even on hot summer days because they give shape to the face”, he explains.

Therefore, layered bangs — which is to say, layered bangs — are a great option. And also one of the best for the coming months. Why? Why They require little maintenance and are highly practical. “Generally, we recommend a client to visit the salon every four months. Some even manage to keep them for six months.

The length and layered cut combined give more movement to the hair. “The client who comes in with long, straight hair will leave with a certain wave. Medium, of course. And don’t worry, because it’s not curly, it’s more dynamic. As a result, the hair will have more personality and look more attractive than hair that is too straight and blunt. It gives it a wild look.”

This tip can also work for people with thin faces. ,Round faces, which tend to be fuller, would be better suited for this cut. Since the volume will create a sense of funneling. But it will work with any type of woman. It just depends on how layered it is and the length of the fringe”, she assures. You don’t need to worry about this. The salon will be assessed based on what you want.

One of the many advantages of layered bangs is that, if you regret it, because they are not so short, they take less time to grow out. And you can even hide it by holding it with a hook or headband. For example, see the case of Jennifer Lopez or Priyanka Chopra, celebrities who are known to be fans of this hairstyle.

If you need inspiration, click through the gallery to see how many women have adopted this style of bangs—without losing the wow factor.

