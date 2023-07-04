The premiere of Canta Comigo Teen took second place separately in SP and RJ

Announcement Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

fourth season premiere of sing with me teen On Sunday, 02/07, it consolidated its separate sub-leaderships in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Over its entire exhibition range, from 5:56 pm to 7:32 pm, Akarshana averaged 7 points, peaking at 8.7 points and garnering a 12% share in Greater SP, while in third place, SBT scored 6.3 points . at the same time.

In the Rio de Janeiro region, the program received an average score of 6.5, in addition to a peak of 7.5. The participation was 10.8%. With the result, it took a wide lead over the SBT, which scored a 4.5 on the range.

In this Sunday’s program, children and teenagers performed the following songs on stage: “Sonho meu” (Donna Ivonne Lara); “Mercedeta” (Os Serranos); “All I Want” (Olivia Rodrigo); “Telephone Mudo” (Trio Parada Dura); “From January to January” (Roberta Campos); “The Livestock Girls” (Ana Castella); “I’m Scared” (Zay Cowboy); “I will follow” (Marina Ellali); “Easy on Me” (Adele) and “A Lua Que U Te Given” (Yvette Sangallo).

about the format

Canta Comigo Teen was the first children’s version of All Together Now, the original format of Endemol Shine Group, whose national version, “Canta Comigo”, has already won five seasons on Record TV: two with the presentation of the Gugu libretto. and three pharaohs with Rodrigo.