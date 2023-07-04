The Plague of the Mummy (1944)

Mummy’s Plague Original:mother’s curse

Year:1944•Country:America

Direction:leslie goodwins

Road Map:Bernard Schubert, Bernard Schubert, Dwight V. Babcock, Oliver Drake, Ted Richmond

Production:

mould:Lon Cheney Jr., Peter Coe, Virginia Christine, Kay Harding, Dennis Moore, Martin Koslake, Kurt Catch, Addison Richards, Holmes Herbert, Charles Stevens, William Farnum

Mummy is alive and she’s dancing with the devil. (goobi)

in the last scene of mother’s shadow (The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944), in what would be an ideal ending for the franchise, Kharis carries the body of (Lon Chaney Jr.) My (Ramsay Ames), owned by Ananka, through a swamp, as she slowly turns into a dry mummy. Both disappear in the water in a state of despair Tone (Robert Lowry) and others who were able to witness one of the most terrifying moments in monochrome cinema universal pictures, Unfortunately, interest in the continuation waned and the worst copy of the series was produced in the same year, Mummy’s Plague (The Mummy’s Curse, 1944), a stark departure from previous productions.

An example of this difference is the humorous setting at the beginning, which also includes the musical introduction. tente berthe (Ann Cody) tasks the employees of an engineering company in her bar with draining the swamp after they hear legends about Kharis and Ananka disappearing there since their immersion 25 years ago. events of if mummy’s tomb 30 years have passed since then mother’s handEstablished in 1940, EE mother’s shadow, 2 years later, so the latter must be in 1997, even though there is no futuristic justification for this decades-long progression. As such it is not clear how the boggart, based in Mapleton, Massachusetts, managed to migrate to Louisiana.

The arrival of two employees of the Scripps Museum, doctor james halsey (Dennis Moore) and doctor ilzor zandab (Peter Coe), In Search of the Missing Mummies – Why Did They Wait 25 Years to Go After Them? – shake the office Major Pat Walsh (Addison Richards), even more so when a murder is reported. Zandab is, in fact, a high priest of Arkam and as soon as Kharis found out, he committed the crime by taking the mummy to the ruins of a monastery with the help of a disciple. Ragheb (Martin Koslek). Zandab summarizes the previous events, explaining once again the process of awakening Kharis and his dealings with Tana’s leaves. flash back It also brings scenes from the classic Mother (The Mummy, 1932).

It’s like I’m two different people. Sometimes it seems like I am from a different world. I find myself in a strange environment with strange people. I can’t rest! And now Kharis! (Princess Annaka)

However, it is not just Kharis that is back. Princess Ananka (in explanation of) Virginia Christine) His body is discovered in a swamp by a bulldozer, leaving it in a mummified state until his body recovers. A local hill man found him brainless, cajun joe (Kurt Kach), and taken to Berthe’s bar, where Kharis later murders the owner and causes confusion in Ananka, who chooses to run away from her former lover. Despite demonstrating ancient Egyptian wisdom, Ananka does not want to accept her position until that classic moment when the creature takes her body, leading her to the monastery, where all the final conflict will take place. according to the actress Virginia Christine, Lon Chaney Jr. He was heavily intoxicated during filming, often being replaced by a stunt double. The scene where he leads her down the stairs of the monastery has her trembling in fear of the two falling together.

It was the last time the actor played the role Kharis Mummyagain under the expert’s good makeup Jack P. PierceAnd it’s a pity that it was in such a problematic and confusing plot Bernard Schubertbased on a logic Leon Abrams it is Dwight V. Babcockin the direction of leslie goodwins, without specializing in the genre. This feature includes fewer deaths than the previous one, and a more urban mummy, away from deserts, cemeteries, forests and swamps, without the same effects. Hastily made, with clichéd characters, holes in the script and chronologically incorrect, Mummy’s Plague It’s the lapse that buried the franchise in Universal’s dark quagmire. Afterwards, the creature would take a long rest before reappearing in comedy. Mummy hunting in Egypt (Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy, 1955), starring Kharis Eddie Parker,



