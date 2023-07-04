The next Pokemon game may have revealed its first details and it will surprise you

Game Freak should have been working on the next big Pokémon project by now, and the usual franchise leader may have revealed the first details.

Pokémon is experiencing one of the most enjoyable moments, especially after Release Pokemon Scarlet and Purple, which became the seventh best-selling game in Nintendo Switch history. Waiting for the premiere 2 additionswhich will be released in autumn and winter respectively, all indications are that this will be the last generation before moving to Nintendo Switch 2. In this sense Game Freak’s next major project about the famous franchise could already offer his first details and it will surprise all the followers.

The information comes from the usual leader of the saga, Riddler Hu, so with his career in mind, you should keep a close eye on everything he says. Through a tweet, Hu returned to play with his followers in his cryptic style, pointing to poll what would you like to see in the next big pokemon project. The most striking thing about this review is that they all refer to fifth generationPokémon Black and White, so all indications are that the next thing to appear in the franchise will be unova region remake.

What’s on your wish list? Place your bets. — Continuation of the Khoo paradox (@Riddler_Khu) July 4, 2023

The most interesting thing is that we are talking about some kind of subsags that began in recent years, so this may be the version Let’s GO, direct sequel or remake in the style of what was seen in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. However, the fourth option, which he includes, seems more plausible, since it refers to legendary version of Pokémon Black and Whitewhat would be perfect for this time.

The next big Pokémon project could change its graphics engine

This information comes along with the possibility that Game Freak change your graphics engine to Unreal Engine for future projects, which could be learned from a job offer posted by a Japanese company in which they were looking for an Epic Games engine specialist. It is currently unknown if this will purported remake of Pokémon Black and White or Project Blooma new game they are developing together with Private Division.

Although information should be taken as hearsay, Riddler Khu tends to get caught in whatever it filters, so it doesn’t stitch without thread. We must be very attentive to everything that arises in the coming months in connection with this.