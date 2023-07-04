The legs of the actresses could be changed with CGI

Live-action ‘Barbie’ hits Brazilian cinemas July 20

In a recent interview for The Project, the filmmaker greta gerwigresponsible for directing the live-action “Barbie”, revealed that he rejected the production’s idea of ​​using special effects to simulate the doll’s arched feet in the film.

“There was a big argument in the beginning. Everyone was saying to me, ‘Are you going to use CGI for all the legs?’ And I thought, ‘Oh my God, no! That would be terrible, what a nightmare!’ Margot! (Robbie) has very nice feet, dancer’s feet,’ Greta said.

With its premiere in Brazilian cinemas on July 20, “barbiewill be starring Margot Robbie it is Ryan Goslingwho will live more traditional versions of Barbie and Ken, in addition to the participation of Hari Nef, Emma McKay, Nicola Coughlan, dua lipa, simu liu, nakuti gatwa it is Scott Evans,

great artists will still be there Emerald Fennel Bringing Barbie’s Best Friend Doll Midge to Life While Being an Actor Michael Cera Alan will be Midge’s date and Kane’s best friend. There will also be some human characters in the plot, which will be explained america ferrera, will Ferrell, jamie Demetrius, Ariana Glenblatt it is conor swindellswhile experienced Helen Mirena Will be the narrator of the story.

But it doesn’t stop there! The soundtrack of the film is also star-studded. Songs from the film will be released on an album titled “Barbie: The Album”, and will feature dua lipa, Available Maximum, nikki Minaj feat. snow Spices, fifty fifty, Dominic fike, Charlie xcx, Karol ji, tame Impala, pinkpenthress, ham, Black, lizzo, Khalid, Gayle, the kid laroi it is Ryan Gosling,