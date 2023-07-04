The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Minecraft?

xD1x

The only problem with Zelda is that they can only be played on Zelda’s own consoles. Nintendo ( OED They don’t count). This is certainly not inconvenient for the endless possibilities offered mine craft; Among them is the creation of everything that you can imagine that works in a software environment.

Thanks to this, various mods have been created that aim to mimic gameplay, there is even a fully playable version. Pokemon Red/Blue in the emulator inside Minecraft. Now it’s the turn of this re-creation of the experience of playing T.The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This video has gone viral in recent days, thanks to the sheer attention to detail, many believed it was a real mod that allows you to experience Tears of the Kingdom but inside Minecraft. And although there are several maps that recreate Hyrule with blocks, none of them come close to what we see on the frames.

Unfortunately, this is a recreation made with the magic of editing. Pre-processed video made with programs such as after effects. So the only legal and legitimate way to play the new Zelda is switches.