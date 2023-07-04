‘The Idol’: How to destroy your career with the worst series in history – 7/4/2023

“The Idol” is the worst series in television history. Yes, we’re talking about the media that showed distortions like “Inhumans”, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and “The Flying Sounds”. However, none of them manage to strike the right combination of bad idea, terrible direction, terrible production and shoddy performances, all wrapped up in an amateurish script that only works as an involuntary comedy. Ultimately, there is only one person to blame for “The Idol”: artist The Weeknd.

The musician, signing here with his real name, Abel Tesfaye, envisions a series that aims to expose behind the scenes of the pop industry – and the cultural machine in general – the sex, drugs, lies, betrayal and hedonism of Joe. To highlight as a trend. knew, and more. sex.

What he got instead was a collage of clichés worse than he could imagine, a collection of trivia that, when they don’t make sense, just prove boring. As a result of its creative ineptitude, “The Idol” stretches for five episodes with a collection of discarded midstream narrative clippings, muddled characters, and an apparently sloppily executed ending.

Worse, its protagonist, the poor, who never had the slightest chance to become a complete person, goes from sexual object victim to empowered woman without any motivation, explanation or conclusion. At best, “The Idol” is a mess.

Abel Tesfaye at its center ego trip turbo level. In addition to coming up with and producing the story, he penned the score with his own songs, used his mansion as the location, and booked himself in the lead role. In “The Idol,” it’s Tedros, a pimp of sorts disguised as a self-help guru, cult leader, and music producer (!) who enters the life of pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), we Will come back in a bit) for him to “find his way again”. or something like this. Who knows.

In practice, Tedros imposes himself on Jocelyn’s life as a sexual dynamo that exposes layers the girl herself was unaware of. She is “mysterious”, having a dark past – so dark that the series soon drops any mention of her past and doesn’t talk about it any more. Everything works for him, then, based on violent sex, verbal intimidation and pure and simple abuse. “The Idol” was marketed as a “barrier-free series” in which gender boundaries would be explored and broken. Know.

In practice, the chain yields an indigestible mixture softcore With pornographic torture that doesn’t obey any narrative or aesthetic requirement (everything from the costumes to the art direction is shoddy), but the adolescent craze of an artist who doesn’t have much to say. It’s cheesy and superficial when it comes to romanticizing a toxic relationship, and in its crimes it’s about as exciting as watching grass grow.

After this scene in ‘The Idol’, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and Tedros (Abel Tesfaye) go to have sex Image: HBO Max

“The Idol” travels into territory heavily explored by pop culture. Arrogant artists have historically done great things. Sex can be a powerful tool for storytelling. The backstages of entertainment have already been dissected in a more intelligent way – without irritating your neurons too much, you can remember “The Player” by Robert Altman, and more recently “Babylon” by Damien Chazelle . However, no one in “The Idol” has the qualifications to execute a story with that kind of ambition.

Of course, I don’t blame the poor HBO executive who gave the green light to this venture. After all, a miniseries produced by one of the hottest pop stars of the moment, The Weeknd, in partnership with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson would theoretically be a sure shot. The duo’s actions during the show’s development, when they ousted director Amy Seimetz (“The GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE”) and re-shot 80 percent of the finished material, raised red lights. Seimetz wanted to give Jocelyn more material. Abel and Sam wanted something else. That’s it.

It becomes clear in the first episode of “The Idol” that its creators had no intention of creating a protagonist with solid conflicts and dilemmas. What they wanted was a perpetually scantily clad “heroine” who could be sexualised, objectified and displayed like meat in a butcher’s shop.

It makes sense that Lily-Rose Depp saw the combination of “nudity and sex” as akin to female empowerment, “my body, my rules”, etc. However, the way the series treats her character is downright silly and distasteful. Jocelyn is only present to glimpse a dramatic arc for Tedros. Everything revolves exclusively around him. or its author. There is only one thing.

The plot doesn’t work, as does nothing else in the show, for one simple reason: Abel Tesfaye, though a talented musician, is a bad actor. There are no nuances in him, no dramatic development in his character, nothing that could cause a connection, be it sympathy or hatred. Abel is a terrific interpreter with the power to establish himself as a hero. From initial embarrassment, he rises to derision, while his Tedros, who was possibly built up as one of the worst human beings on the planet, is portrayed as a victim. it hurts.

However, Abel isn’t the only one who doesn’t know what to do. Lily-Rose may have some talent lying dormant, but that skill is slumbering on “The Idol”—good luck with Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu.” The rest of the young cast, basically Tedros’ “mob”, ranges from terrible to inadequate and inept. Already veterans like Hank Azaria, Eli Roth, and Jane Addams keep the ending (and the laughs, of course) as tight as possible by reading such a rudimentary script, without hiding embarrassment.

Despite taking a dig at the darkest secrets of the pop industry, what “The Idol” proves is that Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye isn’t quite the genius he believes himself to be. It’s possible to see a thousand more interesting and innovative paths the series could follow, but the decision to follow the path of mediocrity is entirely its own.

There’s no way to predict at this point where her career is headed after “The Idol” — I’m not betting on another dramatic role anytime soon. The only thing The Weeknd discovered when he stepped into the wonderful world of audio-visuals was that there was a trapdoor at the bottom of the well, with his name scrawled in large letters on the lid. He must have liked it. How could it not be.