The first national tournament for players over 60 arrives at DreamHack Valencia

DreamHack Valencia, which takes place at Feria Valencia from July 7 to 9, for the first time in its history exclusive esports tournament for gamers over 60. “Extra Life” is the name given to a one-of-a-kind tournament that aims to honor video game players over 60 to make them visible and promote fair and universal access to e-sports for gamers of all ages.

In fact, according to a recent study published in 2023 by the American organization AARP, dedicated to helping the elderly, right now There are about 52.4 million players over 50 worldwide.a figure that has not stopped growing in recent years and has been reinforced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With years of experience, the video game industry has managed to consolidate and become home to great games and sagas that have managed to celebrate 40 years or more. Arcanoid, Pang, Street Fighter or Tetris are just some of the most mythical video games in video game history that have marked the lives of the most accomplished gamers.. Now these gamers will be able to experience in a luxurious space like DreamHack Valencia and compete for victory in a unique tournament in the world of video games.

Already at the festival, qualified gamers will be able to take part in a live tournament, playing games from classic video games and competing for the highest score.

The winner of “Extra Life” will not only become the official champion of the first ever DreamHack tournament for veteran gamers over 60, but will also be able to choose exclusive prizes such as Play Station 5.

DreamHack Valencia, the most important digital leisure and video game festival in Spain, wants to not only create an attractive entertainment event for the entire public, but also promote the inclusiveness and diversity of esports and video games. “Extra Life” comes about with the clear goal of putting the most experienced players at the center, to show that the love of video games has nothing to do with age.. Javier Carrión, Director of DreamHack Valencia 2022

DreamHack will also have a range of interdisciplinary events. Among them are big professional competitions such as two days of the Superleague, the official league of the League of Legends in Spain, which will allow fans to enjoy important teams such as KOI, Heretics, Giants or Movistar Riders, the current champions of the Superleague.

The festival will feature tournaments from the second stop of Iberian International, a face-to-face series of Clash Royale competitions, in which, like in Esports City Fest Andorra, Revol Aymar will again be the official commentator of the event. As if that wasn’t enough, DreamHack Fighters, one of the most important parts for the DreamHack community, will be hosting the Brawlhalla International tournament as well as Super Smash Bros and Street Fighter 6 competitions.

This summer edition is back with a full lineup with added events such as the DreamHack Cup, the 3×3 basketball tournament that returns thanks to Valencia Basket, Beat The Pro in Apex Legends, an indie zone where you can enjoy 30 new exclusive titles from indie studios, a piano concert offered by Elesky, food trucks, open tournaments, a K-pop dance competition or the now classic cosplay competition.

Tickets for DreamHack Valencia 2023 are on sale now. Anyone who wants to take part in this festival of games and digital leisure can purchase a ticket on the official website: https://dreamhack.es/