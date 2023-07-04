The FiReLEAGUE battle will take place at the Movistar Arena on July 8th.

FIRE SPORTan all-encompassing esports organization that was born in Argentina in 2020 and is positioned in Latin America, Brazil, the United States and Europe, will fulfill the expected FiReLEAGUE Battle at Movistar Arena on July 8th. Ticket sales are now available on the Movistar Arena website.

The event will consist of two central confrontations. On the one hand, a match that will bring together the two most important CS:GO teams in the world: Team 9z, representative of the entire Latin American esports scene, will take on the legendary organization Virtus.pro. established in 2003 and has won two Counter Strike majors (the last one in November 2022 in Rio de Janeiro). Thus, the team will arrive in Argentina for the first time to face La Violeta. the most important team in the history of Argentinean CS:GO.

On the same day will take place Grand Final FiReLEAGUE Argentina, a competition that kicked off on June 1 with an open qualifier with over 100 teams registered. Eight players qualified for the closed qualifiers: Boca Juniors Gaming, LRV Esports, River Plate Gaming, MITOS, Mad Kings Esports, VELOX, WAP Esports and Disorganized. The five best teams of this stage advanced to the playoffs, where they had to fight with three invited rosters: Furious Gaming, WINDINGO and BESTIA.

that’s how BEAST, WINDINGO, LRV Esports and Boca Juniors Gaming they managed to get into semi-finals, which will be held on July 2. in person (without the public) at the FiReSPORTS game center located in Palermo, in the city of Buenos Aires. The winners will secure their place in an incredible FiReLEAGUE Grand Final at Movistar Arena.

Battle of FiReLEAGUE represents a historic moment for esports in Argentina and the region, as the event will bring virtual sports to a wide audience on an international battlefield for the first time. In addition, it will be a demonstration of the huge appeal and fervent support generated by esports teams in the country and region, as well as the sense of community that is built around them and the respect for local and international figures with great experience. .