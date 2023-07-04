The film is a fusion of comedy and action which is outlooking on streaming

Exploding Streaming, This Action-Packed Comedy Is A Must For Subscribers

the film “Rescue in Medellin” is a French action comedy film directed by Franck Gastombide. The story of the film revolves around Brahim, a YouTuber who is kidnapped by Colombian drug traffickers. To save him, his brother Reda decides to attack the drug dealers and gather his friends Stan and Chafik in a dangerous mission to rescue Brahim.

Although they can’t face this challenge alone, they also count on the help of a Colombian policeman and a former US agent.

The film is available to watch on the streaming service. amazon prime video by subscription. It is classified as not recommended for those under 16 and has a specific length. “Rescue in Medellin” Was released in 2023.

If you want to see the movie, just reach amazon prime video find more “Rescue in Medellin”.

Summary of the comedy-action film “Rescue in Medellin”

rescue in medellin is a French action comedy film directed by franc gastombide (All the Way Up: Road to Fame, Taxi 5), and which depicts Brahim (Brahim Bouhlel)A YouTuber who is kidnapped by Colombian drug traffickers.

His brother Reda came to rescue him from the clutches of criminals. (Ramji Bedia)decides to gather his friends Stan (Frank Gastambide) and driver (Anour Tubali) On a dangerous mission to attack drug dealers and rescue Brahim.

However, the friends alone will not be able to cope with such a challenge, so they will also have to rely on the help of a Colombian policeman and a former US agent.

The cast of ‘Rescue in Medellin’

movie cast “Rescue in MedellinComposed of the following actors:

Brahim Bouhlel like brahim

Ramji Bedia like reda

franc gastombide like stan

anouar tubali like a driver

Here are the main actors of the film, who play the characters involved in the dangerous mission of rescuing Brahim from Colombian drug traffickers.

watch movie trailer “Rescue in Medellin” Available on Streaming Platforms amazon prime video just below:

Other action movies of Amazon Prime Video streaming platform

Here are five more action movies available Prime Video:

“O Pacto” (The Covenant, 2023) – An action film directed by Guy Ritchie, which follows the story of an American soldier and an Afghan interpreter fighting together in the Afghan War.

, 12 Heroes” (12 Strong, 2018) – Directed by Nikolai Fuglsig and starring Chris Hemsworth, the film depicts an American Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban after the September 11 attacks.

“Perfect Game” (Runner Runner, 2013) – A thriller starring Justin Timberlake and Ben Affleck where a billionaire gambler offers his friends a chance to win a lot of money, but they discover dark secrets throughout the game.

“Green Book – A Guide to Life” (Green Book, 2018) – Winner of Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, the film tells the story of an African-American pianist and his Italian-American driver as they travel through the American South in the 1960s .

“A Year to Remember: Spring” (2023) – The last film of the tetralogy is based on the book “An Unforgettable Year”, written by Paula Pimenta, Thalita Reboukas, Babi DeVet and Bruna Vieira. Although it is a romantic comedy, it also has action elements.

In short, these are five excellent options for action movies that are available to all subscribers of the streaming platform AmazonO! Amazon prime video.