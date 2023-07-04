The export-type funk by Anita aims high, but it’s a colossal failure on first attempt; Understand

Anita hits high and low on “Funk Rave”, a track with a Brazilian beat and almost all of the verses in Spanish. Despite heavy promotion and a bombshell clip, ten days after its release the song fell out of Spotify’s “Top 50” in Brazil and did not make it to the Hispanic charts.

There is no doubt that the singer is the name with the biggest international potential in Brazilian pop today. He already has notable achievements, such as appearing at Coachella, a major festival in the United States, and being ranked #1 on Spotify in the world of reggaeton “envolvers” in 2022. So his next steps are important.

Released on June 23, the track marked the beginning of the singer’s new international phase after signing with the American label. Republicfrom the group universal, Artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are his new partners.

It debuted at number 5 on Spotify’s Brazilian daily chart. Today it is at number 66 – with less than a fifth of the plays of the legitimate beat “Ta OK” by Kevin, Chris and Dennis DJs. In countries that speak the language of the song’s chorus, it peaked at number 115 on the charts in Uruguay.

Last week, Anitta commented on the results, saying that the focus was not local: “There is no way we want to compare that my results in Brazil are equal to the results of other artists whose careers have focused on Brazil”, she said. . , “Everything’s great,” he said.

,

‘Cultural Dispossession’

The single’s cover and clip make visual references to the stories of Rio de Janeiro and Furação 2000, the production company where Anita began her artistic career. Beat funk is rave, a form of Brazilian style popular in street dances, but in a softer version for a general pop music playlist.

Music fans are increasingly adopting the tiresome role of curiosities against “cultural appropriation”. According to him, elements of foreign cultures have to be used out of context to take advantage of the problem. But what Anita preached at the “funk rave” was the opposite: “cultural disenfranchisement”.

She tried to bring legitimate funk from Rio, where she had grown up, into the lucrative Hispanic market, for no apparent artistic reason. The business plan is clear. The cultural mix is ​​confusing. The music sounds like the creation of a gringo artist who has taken a fancy to the dance and thinks that the capital of Brazil is Buenos Aires.

It’s normal for any artist to fluctuate in release results between major successes and some failures. But what’s notable about “Funk Rave” is how much Anita pressed her hand with pasteurized funk in Spanish. The only justification for this strange collage would be commercial. That is why the sound of this failure is resounding.

On social networks, the singer showed excerpts from even more interesting songs, which she points to as future releases. These are tunes that combine Brazilian electronic pop’s prim past and streamlined future (as, incidentally, is the case with the hit “Ta Ok”). I hope she gets it right in the next one. Anita’s precise movements are important for the good commercial phase of the Brazilian music industry.