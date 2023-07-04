The exhibition “Multifaceted Artist” is displayed in the month of July at the Delfina da Cunha Library – News

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this unique exhibition and be immersed in the works of these talented artists.

The Delfina da Cunha Municipal Public Library brings to July the “Multidimensional Artist” book exhibition, which brings together the works of famous singers, composers, actors and comedians.

The exhibition includes a variety of national names, such as Rita Lee, Duca Leindecker, Adriana Calcanhoto, Emicida, Gabriel O Pensador, Chico Buarque, Vinicius de Moraes, Lázaro Ramos, Joe Soares, Chico Anísio, etc. In addition, it houses books by international artists such as Viola Davis, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, and Steven Tyler.

All displayed books are available for visitors to read and borrow.

The library is located at the corner of Rua General Osorio, 374, Aragao Bozano, and is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this unique exhibition and be immersed in the works of these talented artists.

