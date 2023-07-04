‘The Eras Tour’ could record earnings in 2023
By the end of June, reports indicated that
Eras Tour
In Taylor Swift
Can be made The first tour in history to gross $1 billion
, Now, a separate analysis says the pop star’s new series of concerts could boost revenue further. $1.4 billion
,
Although Intense
And his team has decided not to disclose the receipts of the tour
more than 100 concerts
O! wall street journal
suggested that
Eras Tour
have to enter financially arab house
,
with him, it would be Highest ever gross revenue for any tour in entertainment
, A Board
came to predict the collection of $590 million
,
Which would already be extraordinary. will be related to the amount 50 shows
In taylor swift in america
that will be fulfilled august
,
But even if they’re great, these numbers can add up: Taylor Swift
will be able to continue his current and successful tour, add new dates
Which is not impossible to happen.
It is estimated that the artist 33 years
gathering around $2 million per show
,
