‘The Eras Tour’ could record earnings in 2023

Photo: Photo: reproduction/twitter/@taylorswift Taylor Swift: ‘The Eras Tour’ could bring record earnings in 2023

advertising



By the end of June, reports indicated that

Eras Tour



In Taylor Swift

Can be made The first tour in history to gross $1 billion

, Now, a separate analysis says the pop star’s new series of concerts could boost revenue further. $1.4 billion

,





Although Intense

And his team has decided not to disclose the receipts of the tour

more than 100 concerts

O! wall street journal

suggested that

Eras Tour



have to enter financially arab house

,

with him, it would be Highest ever gross revenue for any tour in entertainment

, A Board

came to predict the collection of $590 million

,

Which would already be extraordinary. will be related to the amount 50 shows

In taylor swift in america

that will be fulfilled august

,

But even if they’re great, these numbers can add up: Taylor Swift

will be able to continue his current and successful tour, add new dates

Which is not impossible to happen.

It is estimated that the artist 33 years

gathering around $2 million per show

,