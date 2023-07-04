The director plans to turn “Dune” into a trilogy



Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros. / Modern Popcorn

Director Denis Villeneuve plans to film the third part of the “Dune” saga, continuing his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s original literary saga. According to Deadline, “Dune: Part 3” will explore the story contained in “Messiah of Dune,” the second book in the collection.

The plot of “Messiah of Dune” takes place 12 years after the events of the first book and features many twists and turns. It is still unclear how Villeneuve plans to condense this narrative into a single film, given that the first book was split into two parts in the cinema. However, it is possible that “Dune: Part 2” will include parts of the second book as well.

Part 3 History

Ardent fans of the “Dune” series know that the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, extends well beyond the first book. Director Denis Villeneuve intends to end the “Dune” trilogy by delving deeper into Frank Herbert’s work, including Paul’s actual rise to power, the birth of his children with Chani (Zendaya in the films), and the couple’s ultimate destinies. is described.

It is notable that “Mesias de Dune” had already been adapted for television in 2003 in a miniseries titled “Children of Dune”. Naturally, its shoot will depend on how “Dune: Part Two” performs at the box office.

optimization challenge

While the “Dune” book series is extensive, Villeneuve’s film trilogy will end with the conclusion of Paul Artrides’ story. Subsequent books such as “Children of Dune”, “God Emperor of Dune”, “Heretics of Dune” and “Heresies of Dune” are several years later and are too large and ambitious for screen adaptations at this time.

However, Warner is already making an adaptation of “Sisterhood of Dune” published in 2012 by Brian Herbert, son of Frank Herbert, in partnership with author Kevin J. Anderson. It is a prelude to “Dune” and will become a streaming series.

“Dune: Part 2” will hit Brazilian cinemas on November 2, a day before its US release. Watch the trailer below.