The Beatles: learn how their musical legacy inspires millions in Liverpool tourism

AFP | “It’s the most important home in the history of the most important group in contemporary music”, says Dale Roberts, guide of the “Magical Mystery Tour”, a tour bus that visits places where the beatles lived in liverpool,

in the northern city of EnglandThe economy is based on “football and the Beatles”, says Victoria McDermott, director of marketing for “Magical Mystery Tours” and well-known company Cavern City Tours cave clubwhere the “Fab Four” made their first move.

About forty passengers get off the bus to take pictures or pose in front of the brick cottage where Paul McCarney grew up, which is close to the famous penny Lane Or Strawberry Fields Park, “I’m really excited,” says Grahame Billy, a “semi-professional” musician who received the trip as a 70th birthday present.

The photo shows the ‘Strawberry Fields’ mural at the entrance to the orphanage in Liverpool Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

“Don’t take too long, or you’ll be in strawberry fields forever,” Roberts jokes, referencing the title of one of the most famous songs to make the audience laugh.

“The first time I heard ‘The Long and Winding Road’ when I was ten years old, I cried”, says Hiromi Beckstrom, a 56-year-old Japanese woman, a fan of the legendary quartet who now lives in the United Kingdom. States and makes this pilgrimage with her daughter Alexandra.

Roberts explains over the loudspeaker between two stops that Liverpool built prosperity in the 18th and 19th centuries on the basis of the so-called “Triangular Trade”, trading slaves and raw materials at the start of the Industrial Revolution.

Stall sells Beatles postcards in Liverpool, where the group was born Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

But two world wars, the Great Depression and deindustrialisation pushed the city into a long period of decline.

Regarding this “little help”, the guide says that Liverpool benefited greatly from “the four strokes of luck – John, Paul, George and Ringo”, reminiscent of the title of another iconic song.

statues of Paul mccartney, John Lennon, George Harrison it is Ringo Starr Can be seen all over the city. There are two museums dedicated to him in Liverpool, as well as a number of restaurants, bars, souvenir shops… that make a lot of profit.

Councilor Harry Doyle told AFP that about 48% of the business tax collected in Liverpool comes from tourism. The Beatles’ legacy brings in around £100 million (around R$600 million) to the city’s coffers every year. The Cavern Club alone receives 800,000 visitors per year.

Tourists listening to a concert at The Cavern Club on Matthew Street in Liverpool

But it’s not just about the legends of the past. Maria Morgado, 53, had come from Portugal to attend a concert by ska band Madness with her partner. After a “wonderful” night, they also visited the Beatles Museum.

In other parts of the UK, indifferent oasis they are going manchesterfans of belle and sebastian For Glasgow and soul singer fans Amy Winehouse For camdenIn London, to gather in front of his statue.

Hiromi and Alexandra are also planning a famous trip Abbey Road Studioin the capital of the United Kingdom.

Not to mention the series of big summer festivals that are organized in the country.

most famous of them, glastonburyThe event, which started on Wednesday, attracts around 200,000 people each year to the outskirts of a medieval village in south west England. This year’s list includes British artists Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Cat Stevens, Alison Goldfrapp, American artists Lizzo and Lana Del Rey, and many more.

In total, music including recordings is set to earn £4 billion (R$24 billion) in the UK in 2021, according to the latest available figures. It is still a far cry from the pre-pandemic £5.8 billion (R$35 billion), but the sector believes the recovery is closer.

Beyonce performs on stage of ‘Renaissance’ tour Photo: Promotion/Renaissance Tour

Other countries are also cashing in on their own artists: Graceland and Memphis in the US, for example, attract Elvis Presley fans, and the memory of Bob Marley is manna for Jamaica.

An example of the economic weight of music superstars: Beyonce’s concert in Stockholm in May “probably” generated up to 0.3 percentage points of inflation, according to an economist at Danske Bank. He explains that this was due to the influx of tourists who frequented hotels, restaurants and shops.