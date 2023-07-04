The action film with Kevin Costner on Netflix is ​​the ideal dose of adrenaline you need to survive this week

Although 2014’s “Operation Shadow: Jack Ryan” references a character created by author Tom Clancy, the film has nothing to do with any espionage work. The screenplay by Adam Cozad was written for another film under the title “Dubai”, which would star Eric Bana. But even for a prosperous industry like Hollywood, all is not well. The project was shelved for some time and has been added to the list of films that were never made. Shortly afterwards, it was bought by Paramount, who asked Cozad to adapt the story for Jack Ryan and set it in Russia.

In all, there have been 16 books and five movies about the character, in addition to the series starring John Krasinski and the 2021 spin-off “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan. Jack Ryan is portrayed in theaters by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine.

Although the film did not fail at the box office, it was not the success the studio had hoped for. The budget was around $60 million and it grossed a little over 135 million at the worldwide box office. When asked by the press whether he would reprise the role in the sequel, Chris Pine replied that he would not, as the film did not generate the expected profits.

In the plot, Jack (Paine) is still an American master’s student at the London School of Economics when he sees the September 11, 2001 attacks on television. His patriotism and sense of justice lead him to enlist as an officer in the US Navy and serve in Afghanistan. During an air raid, Jack is seriously injured in the spine and spends months recovering in hospital with the help of medical student Cathy Muller (Keira Knightley), with whom he falls in love. Upon reviewing his background, CIA veteran Thomas Harper (Kevin Costner) recruits Jack to work for the agency.

First, the job is within an international bank with no exposure to risk. Jack needs help identifying suspicious transactions that may be from terrorist groups. However, the CIA’s work becomes more functional than technical after some suspicious deposits are discovered in the account of a Russian oligarch named Victor Cherevin (Kenneth Branagh). The accumulated money simply disappears, and Jack is sent to Russia to investigate.

The mission ends with an attempt on the life of the American spy and his fiancée, Cathy, and the discovery that a network of investments by Cherevin puts the American economy in danger of collapse. And then, of course, the hero needs to defeat Russian enemies and save his country.

“Operation Shadow: Jack Ryan” may not have been the box office success it hoped for, but it’s not a bad production, just more than that. Perhaps films suffering from the white hero syndrome have already saturated cinema halls and it is necessary to take more risks to surprise the public. Chris Pine in this work was also not an example of charisma.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the feature film accomplishes what it sets out to do, without offering anything innovative, intellectual or original. With frantic camera action sequences, fast paced chases and fight sequences, the film is a satisfying entertainer for action fans.

Movie: Operation Shadow: Jack Ryan

Year: 2014

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Genre: Action

Grade: 7/10