The 15 Best Josh Hutcherson Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Being an actor is a tough job, as working in a production doesn't necessarily mean a long-term career in the business. There are some actors who made their debut at a very young age and have been working since then. An example is the American actor Josh Hutcherson, Hutcherson's filmography has more than 50 acting projects, and he is only 29 years old.

One of the things to note about an extensive resume like Hutcherson’s is that he works on genre-specific projects, particularly action and adventure stories. Your next project will be different from this one. It’s a film adaptation of a horror video game Five Nights at Freddy’s. The much-awaited trailer of the film was revealed a few days ago.

Here are his top 15 movies according to Rotten Tomatoes.

15 Escobar: Paradise Lost – 55%

Escobar: Paradise Lost Benicio del Toro stars as Pablo Escobar, one of the most famous drug dealers in recent history. Hutcherson plays a young surfer who becomes involved with Escobar’s niece, Maria (Claudia Trisac). The film was the directorial debut of Andrea Di Stefano and was based on a true story about the lover of Escobar’s real niece who got into trouble with his uncle’s business. The director was also inspired by a man who worked for Escobar and was murdered for not reporting. However, Hutcherson’s character is fictional and not an actual representation of the lovers.

14 Polar Express – 56%

Polar Express is a 3D animated adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s novel of the same name. Set during Christmas, the film focuses on none other than Santa Claus. The characters themselves do not have common names, as they are usually called from their descriptions, for example The Father (Tom Hanks). Hutcherson did additional motion capture for the main character Hero Boy, voiced by Daryl Sabara.

13 Journey to the Center of the Earth – 61%

It is common in Hutcherson’s career that he enjoys making action films and adaptations of novels. Thus, the 2008 adaptation of Jules Verne’s work journey to the center of the earth Was right up your alley. Brendan Fraser plays Trevor Anderson, the uncle of Sean Anderson (Hutcherson). They go on an expedition in Iceland with their guide Hannah (ANITA BREEAM) and become trapped inside a cave.

12 Epic – 64%

epic is a 3D animated film produced by Blue Sky Studios. It’s an adventure where a young girl, Mary (Amanda Seyfried), grows tired of her father’s (Jason Sudeikis) fantasy stories about invisible people living in the woods, but accidentally ends up in their world. Hutcherson plays an important character named Nod, who is part of the fictional world. Also in the cast are Colin Firth, Beyoncé, Christopher Waltz and Pitbull.

11 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – 69%

It is the lowest rated of the four films included. hunger games The franchise is the final part of this dystopian tale. Its speed is slower than all the others, and this among other elements makes it not so friendly. However, Hutcherson has a difficult role to play; Peeta is kidnapped and tortured by the government of Panem. Her performance was great, and seeing the charming, introverted character in such a state broke many people’s hearts.

10 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – 70%

The Hunger Games’ The fascinating story ended in 2015. last movie, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 It is a political war that was started in the previous installments. The stakes have never been higher as the main characters make their journey to assassinate President Snow (Donald Sutherland). Peeta has had to travel a rough path to get here, and though he’s never quite the same, like the overall story, he has a chance for a legitimate ending.

9 Zathura: A Space Adventure – 76%

2005 adaptation of the novel by Chris Van Allsburg, best known for his book jumanji, is an adventure story about two brothers, Walter (Josh Hutcherson) and Danny (Jonah Bobo), who play a game called Zathura that literally takes them into space. Walter is the middle brother and tries to be responsible and share a room with his younger brother. Zathura: A Space Adventure It was directed by John Traveleau. Kristen Stewart is also in the cast and plays Lisa, the boys’ teenage sister.

8 Little Manhattan – 77%

The actor was 13 when he played the protagonist Gabe. little Manhattan, It is a story about young love, especially one’s first crush. Gabe falls in love with his karate partner, Rosemary (CHARLIE RAY). It is also a story about the beginning of one relationship and the end of another, as Gabe’s parents are getting divorced.

7 Tragedy Girls – 84%

tragedy girls is a teen horror comedy with many twists and turns when two teen crime reporters capture a serial killer and take him hostage. However, they quickly realize that if they don’t commit crimes, they will not be able to keep their position. So he decided to take the law into his own hands. Hutcherson plays a minor role in the film as the character Toby Mitchell, an ex-boyfriend of one of the main characters, McKayla (Alexandra Shipp).

6 Hunger Games – 84%

hunger games came out in 2012 and opened the door for other dystopian young adult adaptations. It entered the list of most successful franchises, now at number 21. It is a violent story that does not avoid explicit scenes of death. This was Jennifer Lawrence’s big break, and while Hutcherson had been known in the industry for some time, it was a huge step forward in her career and is the film she is best known for.

5 Bridge to Terabithia – 85%

Some movies mark the childhood of a certain generation by making them tragic. Bridge to TerabithiaReleased in 2007, is definitely one of them. A funny, adventurous tale that takes an incredibly tragic turn, adapted from the novel by Katherine Paterson. Hutcherson was only 13 when she landed the role of Jess Aarons, one of the leads, opposite Anna Sophia Robb, who played the outgoing Leslie Burke.

4 Howl’s Moving Castle – 87%

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio that creates incredibly exciting 2D movies with fanatical fans around the world. one of his most famous howl’s Moving Castle, The story is adapted from the book of the same name by the late author Diana Wynne Jones. The film is originally in Japanese, but Hutcherson voices Markle in the English version of the film.

3 The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – 90%

The third highest score on Hutcherson’s resume is the adaptation of the fan-favorite novel. On fire and second entry for hunger games Franchisee. When the victors of the Hunger Games are brought back into the fray and must once again fight for their lives, Hutcherson steps back into the shoes of Pete Mellark. It is full of action, adventure and life risks, as well as the beginning of a big political game. It’s no wonder it received such a high score.

Two Disaster Artist – 91%

disaster artist This is a film about the creative process of a real Tommy Wiseau film, room, which is now considered by some film fans to be a weird cult classic. The film was produced, directed and performed by James Franco. Franco’s brother Dave Franco was also a part of it, as well as his wife, Alison Brie. Hutcherson plays Philip Haldeman, a student who meets Tommy.

1 The kids are fine – 92%

are the kids okay? is a family drama starring Julianne Moore and Annette Bening as a married couple. They have two children, played by Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska, who were induced by IVF. The parents go after their baby’s donor, played by Mark Ruffalo. Complications begin when the children want their father to be a part of their lives.