Terraria’s director confirms that the game is still selling very well 12 years after its release.

Twelve years after launch, Terraria is still selling like day one, and its creators are constantly coming up with new ideas with every update.

Game developers are always thinking about their next projects. However, sometimes it’s “impossible” to turn down a game, whether it’s because of its sales success, its popularity, or the legacy it leaves behind. It happens with Minecraft, with GTA Online… and also with terrarium.

Terraria may not be as popular as the other two, but to this day it remains one of the most loved games on Steam. And, yes, twelve years have passed since its release.

The funny thing is that Re-Logic, the creators of Terraria, They’ve been thinking about their next game for years.…but they can’t leave the fantasy sandbox.

It’s almost like a curse, but in a good way. Terraria continues to receive updates, patches and mods, a testament to the creativity of its creators.

Is there an end to Terraria? Yes, but its creators claim that they don’t know when it will happendespite the fact that they had several reasons to postpone the case.

Terraria: endless game

Incredible as it may seem, the creators of Terraria have spent nearly eight years moving on to the next game. The first time this happened was in 2015.four years after the release, but the final was decided to be postponed.

The idea was to end Terraria with patch 1.3, which was supposed to be something of a final update with new NPCs, achievements/trophies, and over 800 new items.

Terraria Director, Andrew Spinks (known on the forums as Redigit) confirmed (with a laugh) that it is very difficult for them to leave Terraria, and not only because of the large community.

”Twelve years later, the game is still selling like hot cakes. The demand is so great it’s hard to keep going”.

Returning to Terraria’s “final” trajectory, Re-Logic has finally decided to move on after the aforementioned 2015 patch.

They had another case in 2020With Journey’s End Update, which, moreover, had a much stronger intention. It was originally planned to be a small patch, but they kept adding content and felt the need to release more patches to add whatever they wanted.

Two years later, in 2022 Labor of Love update was a “gift” to fanswhich made the game the best community game on Steam… and increased its sales.

Present tense We are at the gates of patch 1.4.5. for terraria, it stands out in that it includes content from the popular roguelike Dead Cells. And it looks like this is far from the end of the sandbox.

Despite this, the director of the game believes that the transition to the next project is inevitable. ”At some point, it would be appropriate to start working on a second project.”.

Have you ever played Terraria? If not, you have a great opportunity with steam summer sale, as the title is available for just €4.99 (half the price) on the Valve platform. You can also play it on Steam Deck and all consoles.