Team Aku Aku and MIV play in the semi-final

Follow Twitch live here:

The final phase of the last tournament of the season is approaching. The Storm Circuit Finals are designed with the highest intensity matches in mind, with only four teams remaining alive in the competition. Wygers is already in the final and will be playing Crossfire and waiting for an opponent. In the lower zone, Team Galaga is already waiting for the winner of Team Aku Aku-MIV Gaming in the final on the other side.

Aku Aku advances to the semi-finals by beating the tournament’s big surprise, Obscure Club, with a landslide 2-0 win.. They had a good tournament, and now they are two steps away from meeting top-level teams. MIV Gaming, for their part, lost to Kumiho Esports.the team recently moved to the Radiant League, which used the tournament as a letter of recommendation with the intention of playing in the next year’s Storm Circuit main event.

Semi-final match of the Circuito Tormenta Finals

The lower bracket semi-finals will be played this afternoon in BO3 format. Only two teams have made it this far. Two warriors who dropped everything and made it into the top four. MIV Gaming and Team Aku Aku will battle it out from 17:00 to give us a show worthy of the best VALORANT fan.

It will be a good previous step to then face the two strongest opponents. Top 2 teams of the season: Team Galaga, which could not remain undefeated and was moved to the lower grid, and vigers, who went from smallest to largest and is positioned as a favorite already in the Grand Final. Which team will face them?