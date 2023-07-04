SZA equals Taylor Swift’s Billboard Hot 100 record; know more!

This Monday (03), the Board released its traditional weekly update of hot 100, the top singles chart in the United States. Highlights of the Top 10 included an appearance by the singer sza with trackkill BillHe achieved an important achievement by staying at the ninth position. Now, she’s tied withanti Hero” From Taylor Swift as the female artist with the longest top-ten singles run of the decade! Overall, it took 28 weeks between the first and tenth positions.

#hot100 Top 10 (Chart dated July 8, 2023) – Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) 3 July 2023

Released as a single in January of the same year, “kill Bill“Part of the Album”SOS“, which hits the main digital platforms in December in 2022. written by myself sza beside Rob Bissell it is carter langwho also signed on to produce, the title of the track references the film of the same name by American director Quentin Tarantino, The song’s lyrics talk about the singer’s thoughts of killing her ex-boyfriend. Hear:

already “anti Herowas the first single from “”Midnight“, tenth studio album Taylor Swift, written by the singer herself jack antonoff, which also indicates the production, the track reached the main virtual players in October last year. Hear:

SZA opens up about ex-fiancé’s infidelity during London show

Horns on top! sza The pain of the tour continues to haunt the crowd”SOS“, which is performed on the album of the same name, which is due for release in late 2022. However, in order to complete her trip to London, the singer faced some triggers and expressed her anger in front of Did. 20 thousand people who were in Arena O2 To see him.

before singingno one gets me“, a song written for his ex-fiancé, sza They said: “I never told anyone but my ex-boyfriend cheated on me in this town, The artist admitted that it was difficult for him to return to the city, but the affection of the public helped him. ,it was horrible. That’s why I’m so sorry to be here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you”, said the singer.

“This song is about my other useless ex-boyfriend“, noted sza, Look: