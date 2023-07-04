Supala played punk in the 18th album of his career, “Supala e os punks de boutique”.

The singer, accompanied by his band, explores the real aspects of São Paulo in this new project, now available on all platforms ONErpm

Active since the 90s and reached the age of 60 Appendix It hasn’t lost the spirit and rebelliousness of its punk sound – aspects it dives into on its 18th album, “Supala and the Boutique Punks”Now available on all digital platforms ONErpm, This recently released album explores urban themes and surreal aspects of the city of São Paulo.

Listen to “Supala and the Boutique Punks”.

With 12 songs, including a punk-rock version of “As It Was” hit by British singer Harry Styles, Supala’s latest album is a product of his collaboration with his band, Punks de Boutique, which was launched to support the artist in the pandemic. is designed to. His YouTube show, in which he got many guests.

Formed in Praça da República, where Supala lives, the band participates together with the singer in the development of “Supala e os punks de boutiques”, an album that, in turn, uses its concept in the center of São Paulo. Central theme…

“This album is practically a rock band work and completely urban. It breathes São Paulo because it was conceived in the heart of the city. That’s Sao Paulo”Supala’s report.

This urban theme is also present in all the singles, ranging from iconic locations in the capital of São Paulo – such as the Club Atlético Paulistano, where the video for “U Não Sou Poeta” was recorded – to the compositions, for example, the lyrics of ” “Ratzana de iPhone” directly portrays a bicycle gang operating in the center of São Paulo that steals the cell phones of workers employed in the city’s central area.

Elle Lafelice (drums), Henrique Cabrera (guitar) and Edu Hollywood (bass), who make up the band Punks de Boutique, also participated in the album’s composition with Supala, offering their visions for the artist’s 18th song.

Paying homage to the grunge and punk movement, the sound also alludes to the album’s only cover, the song “As It Was”: “A friend said to me, ‘Record a song that goes No. 1 in the world.’ I donned a punk rock outfit and filmed the video in the studio capturing the band’s high spirits.Supala says about this track.

The focus track of the release of “Supla e os punx de boutique”, which is also being released on vinyl with the red disc, is “Transa Amarrada”, which should receive a special video clip in the future – but is still on its way. No date for

“Supala And The Boutique Punks” Now Available On Digital Platforms ONErpm,

About Supla: Owner of one of the names most associated with rock n roll in Brazil, singer Supala conquered the space through his sound, charisma and honest and sober manner. With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Eduardo Smith de Vasconcelos Suplici has a lot of stories to tell.

In these four decades, he emerged as a singer, songwriter, actor, presenter and protagonist of television programs, earning numerous tours, songs, national and international participation and awards, notable appearances in world music festivals and films, soap operas. With participation in and as a judge in shows related to music.

Instagram | Spotify | youtube

About OneRPM: ONErpm is a cutting-edge music company providing artists, labels and content creators with new market entry options and innovative business solutions. Offering a full range of specialized services, including marketing support, as well as a range of tools for creating and distributing promotional materials, intelligence with analysis, authorship collection, business accounting and global payment solutions, ONErpm provides its customers with the convenience Providing a complete service. day-to-day operations so that they are always up to date with the music market and its complex, global and dynamic nature. As a trusted partner, ONErpm emphasizes transparency in everything it does, from running marketing campaigns to receiving payments.

ONErpm’s success formula is based on its proprietary technology, marketing approach and its 450+ employees in 29 offices in 20 countries. The company’s global presence continues to grow, making it one of the world’s fastest growing independent music companies. ONErpm’s mission is to help artists and creators from all walks of life succeed, breaking the commercial norms that burden traditional record labels. With a goal of maximizing the value of music, ONErpm pioneers new revenue opportunities and operates one of YouTube’s largest multi-channel networks (MCNs), with channels generating over 10 billion views per month .

For more information, visit www.onerpm.com

With info: ONErpm