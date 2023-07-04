Streaming is one of Marvel’s most unnecessary movies – so much wasted potential! – Film News

Even the trailer spoiled the condition of the film.

To put it simply: yes, there are more controversial Marvel adaptations than this one. 2015’s Fantastic Four is the first thing that comes to mind, but it’s still possible to have at least a little fun. X-Men: Dark Phoenix, on the other hand, hardly evokes an emotional response. Like the other films in the saga, you can find it in the Disney+ catalog.

The wasted potential here, whether through excellent cast or well-known comic book material, is just a shame. And that’s a huge disappointment, especially as the finale of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series, which is probably the most exciting superhero universe outside of the MCU. The last word also sounds wrong in this context. Dark Phoenix seems to have been inserted completely haphazardly into the overall narrative.

Thus, the already confusing mutant universe eventually appears like a tangled ball of yarn in which various narrative threads intertwine sometimes chaotically, sometimes distinctly without offering a rigid thread. and therefore, an exciting dramatization in its entirety, as the MCU has managed to do with the Infinity saga, for example.

Story X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Ten years after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse, the mutants surrounding Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) have finally been accepted by the US government. In return, Xavier sends his disciples on risky missions to save those in need. So, one day, Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Jean Gray (Sophie Turner) and company are sent into space on an astronaut retrieval mission. However, during the process, Jean is hit by a solar flare that gives her incredible strength.

Shapeshifter Lilandra (Jessica Chastain) approaches and manipulates the emotionally fragile teen to take control of her power. As a result, Jean turns against her friends and against humanity. The X-Men must now work together to stop the Dark Phoenix and enlist the help of Charles’ archenemy, Magneto (MICHAEL FASSBENDER).

Will the X-Men appear in Deadpool 3? The cast of the film promises to drive Marvel fans “crazy”.

One of my biggest problems with Dark Phoenix isn’t even a movie. The fact that the death of one of the most important X-Men has already been revealed has, no doubt, hindered the plot’s viewing experience.

On the other hand, there isn’t much to spoil about this movie, as director and screenwriter Simon Kinberg seems to lack the necessary confidence in the emotional impact of the story (surprising, really, since the Dark Phoenix of the comics The story has a sensational reputation among X-Men fans) and at least once explains to us the tragedy of the mutant conflict in often and plainly monotonous dialogue rather than just letting the imagination do the work.

Lead actress Sophie Turner, on the other hand, fails to portray Jean Grey’s inner struggle with the necessary delicacy and proves to be one-dimensionally evil in her omnipotent rage. The result is that X-Men: Dark Phoenix feels generic and wastes a lot of its potential.