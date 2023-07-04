Streaming: All the cast in one of his most iconic roles with Christian Bale – film news

The financial crisis movie starring Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Steve Carell, and Christian Bale is also fun.

Who would have thought that a movie about the global financial crisis of 2008 could be so funny? But The Big Short achieved something that few people would have thought possible before. Director Adam McKay (Vice) takes on this complex subject and also uncovers the madness behind complicated financial market terms – and you can watch it all here prime video, hbo max and on Netflix.

Starring: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt and Christian Bale. They’re all Hollywood biggies, but above all it’s The Dark Knight star who delivered one of the most memorable roles of his career here, making him the only one of the main cast to be nominated for an Oscar.

Elder Staff: What’s the story?

Bale plays Michael Bury, a cantankerous hedge fund manager who, as opposed to his company’s smart suits, prefers to come to the office in a baggy T-shirt and bare feet and listen to pounding metal music while shuffling numbers. But Bury is also a brilliant financial market analyst and as a result, he is one of the first to realize that the world economy is on the verge of collapse.

But others also predict the coming of trouble. For example, investment banker Mark Baum (Steve Carell), who tries to avoid worst-case scenarios, and Jared Venette (Ryan Gosling), who wants to profit from the decline. And so does Ben Rickert (Brad Pitt), a famous investor who returns from retirement. They’re all intertwined in one of the biggest economic crises in recent history – and between Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez.

“You’re not beautiful, you’re not nice, you’re just a normal person”: Ryan Gosling recalls how he got the lead role in The Notebook

That’s what makes The Big Short so special. The film adaptation of Adam McKay’s non-fiction book of the same name shows a lot of wit and creative tricks that give the subject, very dry indeed, a lovely freshness.

Therefore, it is Robbie and Gomez who explain to the audience what is happening in the film in short scenes left out of the plot. A simple yet effective trick with which The Big Short manages to convince even the common man about the financial crisis.