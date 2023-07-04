Steam Releases 6 New Free Games You Can Download Now

If you are a regular Steam user, there are currently 6 new completely free offers on the Valve platform.

play free is one of the big advantages Steam, as its catalog has many offers that can be used for free through the well-known Valve platform. He is not the only one, because Epic Games Store includes one free game per week to claim forever, while other platforms such as GOG often run promotions for Limited time In this sense. While none of these options are currently available on Steam, there are new free games which you can download right now.

Thus, through the Valve platform, they can be downloaded completely free of charge for at least 6 new games on Steam. Very varied offers which can bring you many hours of enjoyment from now on. Only six titles free game format, so they will be added to your library permanently indefinitely. These are 6 new free games on Steam.

Judgment Day: Last Standing

Judgment Day: Last Standing is a zombie survival strategy game with competitions online multiplayer and real-time strategy elements. The action takes place in the near future, when zombies have taken over the world, and the survivors must fight for their lives and for the future of humanity. As commander, it’s your duty Guide your fellow survivors to build your hideout, explore fog-filled areas, and fight zombies and rival factions. Do you like zombie, survival and strategy games? Doomsday: Last Survivors is your game.

Download Doomsday: Last Survivors for FREE on Steam

Dust and Aliens

Dust and aliens A fast-paced roguelite first-person shooter set in a futuristic western universe.where the player takes on the role of a cowboy who must face off against waves of aliens in different arenas. The goal of the game is to advance through the different arenas in order to get as many points as possible. buy upgrades and try to go as far as possible defeat the final boss of the game.

Download Dust and Aliens for FREE on Steam

Monster Domain Prologue

Monster Domain: Prologue to the start of your adventure in monster domain. The game’s prologue is a shortened version of the full game. Here you can learn about the main game mechanics. try command your great army and defeat the first boss. Your goal is to stop any visitors from your monster domain. Start with simple monsters and skeletons and increase their defense over time.

Download Monsters Domain: Prologue for FREE on Steam

spirit

Spiritel is turn-based strategy combat digital board game for 4 players. You embody the Spirit from 4 elements: Nature, Earth, Water and Fire. In the rhythm of the 4 seasons, fallen souls challenge each other to reclaim their place on the World Tree. In this adorable cross-platform matching game, discover and match similar lands to attack and defeat other players and thus win the game.

Download Spiritle for FREE on Steam

Children’s football Alpha

“Children of Football” turn-based tactical sports game in which you control a teenage prodigy and lead his friends to victory in a local street soccer tournament. A game takes place in Poland in the 90sthe period of the country’s transition from a socialist republic to a democracy with a free market. It is dedicated to the children who were left alone at home during that period and fell in love with new cultural influences from all over the world.

Download Soccer Kids Alpha for FREE on Steam

stuffy

stuffy story mod for Half-Life 2, which takes place a few years before Gordon Freeman’s arrival in City 17. The summer sun warmed the lands of Central Asia long before the Syndicate, but in recent days the heat rises from a different source. A series of armed riots in City 545 prompted disparate resistance groups to unite with the overall goal is to get rid of the aliens. However, only a special person can resolve the contradictions between these possible allies. A representative of the secret agents of the lambda resistance, who left from afar, gets off the train just in time…

Download Swelter for FREE on Steam