Steam Deck is selling so much that Valve can’t keep up with orders

Despite the fact that Steam is Valve’s biggest mainstay today – sorry, Half-Life fans, I share your pain – Steam Deck has become one of its main and most desired projects for the community. If you want to get one, they’re on sale during the summer sales, but you’ll have to be patient! It sells so well Valve is having a hard time deal with demand.

As a rule, when ordering a deck, Steam Valve will tell you that you will have to wait. 1 to 2 weeks since then. In the past, the delivery time was much longer because the machine did not have a dedicated production line. Since October last year, reservations are a thing of the past, and Valve has always stuck to delivery times… until now.

The Steam Summer Sale is to blame. We bring not only video games, but also discounts up to 20% on Steam Deck, Valve’s laptop. hit the sales charts inside the platform, and this has caused many orders to be delayed because their creators cannot meet the demand.

If you went shopping and it seemed strange to you that the delivery time 2 to 4 weeks instead of the above 1 to 2, you’re not crazy! The Half-Life parents need more time to make all the laptops customers around the world are asking for, so they’ve had a bit of a meltdown.





At the moment, Valve managed to restore its production to keep within these 1-2 weeks, but it is clear that the situation has put the company between a rock and a hard place to make radical changes day by day. If you ordered your “console” when the lead time was 2 to 4 weeks, they may have rescheduled their delivery now. Lucky!

Where to buy Steam Deck?

If you also want to take advantage of these discounts and purchase one of the most versatile portable devices the PC industry has ever seen, it’s easy for you. You just need to go to the official page of the deck and place an order through it.

