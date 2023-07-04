Sony Movies is preparing for Horror Week in July

advertising



At Sony Movies, the first week of July will be a chilly one for horror fans. The channel rolled out a terrific schedule, showing such films as “Supernatural: The Last Key”, “Supernatural: The Origin”, “A Quiet Place” and “Secret Window” from Monday (3) to Friday (7). From 6 in the evening.

Tuesdays of the month will be dedicated to honoring actresses Milla Jovovich and Kate Beckinsale and stars Pat Morita and Will Smith, including “Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse”, “Night Angels: Evolution”, “Karate Kid 3 – The There will be a screening of the classics. Final Challenge” and “Bad Boys 2” from 8 p.m. On Sunday, Sony Movies continues to churn out exciting programming and films like “Salt”, “Blade Runner 2049” and “The Green Hornet” guarantee entertainment for the viewers .

And for those looking for light-hearted entertainment, the channel has come up with Romantic Comedy Challenge. Saturday nights will thrill with “A Lai”, “Como se fosse a primeira vez”, “O casamento dos meus sonhos”, “Noivas em guerra” and “Apenas amigos” and provide many laughs.

Sony Movies is available on DGO and UOL Play streaming platforms, apart from Sky (135 SD and 535 HD channels), Vivo Play (app and 661 HD channels) and other regional operators.

“Non-Stop Action” (Sunday)

July 2: I’m a Detective, Johnny English, The Green Hornet, The Other Guys

July 9: Terminator Salvation, Blade Runner 2049 + Universal Soldier, Standby

July 16: district 9, yesterday's price, salt, total risk

July 23: Invisible Menace, Chappie, Big Bet, Subway Hijacking 1 2 3

July 30: Pixels, A Reconquista, 2012, 10 Cloverfield Street

“Featured Star” (Tuesday):

July 4 – Milla Jovovich: Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse, Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter

July 11 – Kate Beckinsale: Night Angels: Evolution, Night Angels: Blood Wars

July 18 – Pat Morita: Karate Kid 3 – The Ultimate Challenge, Karate Kid 4 – The New Adventure

July 25 – Will Smith: bad boys 2, bad boys for life

