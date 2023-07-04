Songs from Drake’s new album leaked online

Seven of Drake’s Songs Leaked on the Internet; The two are believed to be part of “For All the Dogs”.

Throughout his career, rapper Drake Leek has been a frequent target. In May, several collaborations by Toronto artist lil wayne, partynextdoor it is Near appeared on the Internet. However, most of the leaks were demos and alternate versions of songs we’ve heard before.

However, this Tuesday (4), Drake Once again the victim of a major leak, seven more songs were published on the Internet without permission. Three of them are alternate versions of songs that have already been released, but four of them are completely new songs, two reportedly from the upcoming album. Drake“For All Dogs”.

according to website hiphopenmoreThe songs on the album are “Tried Our Best” and “I’m the Problem” – both of which are already available on YouTube. It’s worth noting that none of them have been officially confirmed as authentic Drake tracks, let alone on the Canadian singer’s next album.

Another part of the leak, but unrelated to the 36-year-old singer’s upcoming LP, includes “416”. big Sean, two different demos of “Yves Slat Laurent” and “Lose You”. Finally, we also have the original version of “Calling My Name”, one of the most popular songs from “”.honestly it doesn’t matter“, was released last year.

An official release date or tracklist for the “For All the Dogs” album has not yet been announced. While sharing the news along with his new book of poetry, Drizzy only hinted at a return to the “old” Drake and his aesthetics displayed in previous work.

As more information is released, fans will be able to closely follow news about the “For All the Dogs” album and, who knows, prepare for a unique experience where music and literature intersect. Will create a deep journey in the mind. In Drake,