so we live 12 days

12th round of the Super League, live broadcast

An important date for Superleague teams, which Today they will play day number 12, the first of this super week in which we will have two private dates over the weekend at Dream Hack in Valencia.

Barça and Fnatic Team Queso will be the protagonists of the first meeting in the afternoon.with the coolies needing wins to make it to the playoffs, and some cheese coming in after delivering one of the previous week’s surprises after beating the Movistar Riders. Heretics want to extend their good form by starring in a good card against some Jokers. that it is almost impossible for them to avoid departures.

Rebels and Finetwork KOI to star in one of the duels of the daywith a direct fight in which the tents start with an advantage in the standings, being two wins higher. Let’s see if the “Dajor effect” begins to be noticed, or, conversely, the rebels will add their third defeat in a row.

At 21:00 we will have another great game of the day, Bisons-Giants, in which the Bisons want to win 11 straight wins. The Giants will try to avoid this and continue to be hooked in the top zone. To close this day The Movistar riders will try to redeem themselves in a few strange days, and they will do so against a needy UCAM if they don’t want the playoff zone to disappear.