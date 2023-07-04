Games

so we live 12 days

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 8 1 minute read

12th round of the Super League, live broadcast

An important date for Superleague teams, which Today they will play day number 12, the first of this super week in which we will have two private dates over the weekend at Dream Hack in Valencia.

Barça and Fnatic Team Queso will be the protagonists of the first meeting in the afternoon.with the coolies needing wins to make it to the playoffs, and some cheese coming in after delivering one of the previous week’s surprises after beating the Movistar Riders. Heretics want to extend their good form by starring in a good card against some Jokers. that it is almost impossible for them to avoid departures.

Rebels and Finetwork KOI to star in one of the duels of the daywith a direct fight in which the tents start with an advantage in the standings, being two wins higher. Let’s see if the “Dajor effect” begins to be noticed, or, conversely, the rebels will add their third defeat in a row.

At 21:00 we will have another great game of the day, Bisons-Giants, in which the Bisons want to win 11 straight wins. The Giants will try to avoid this and continue to be hooked in the top zone. To close this day The Movistar riders will try to redeem themselves in a few strange days, and they will do so against a needy UCAM if they don’t want the playoff zone to disappear.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The developers of League of Legends made a unique decision. They will ban sharing of their new game mode to make it more fun – League of Legends

1 day ago

Valorant: how to make the game kid-friendly

3 weeks ago

Giants, protagonist of the EBLive Awards

1 week ago

El Barrio vs Gihantes in the quarterfinals

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button