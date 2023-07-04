So the group draw remains with G2-KOI and Heretics-BDS.
It’s the turning point of the season LEC 2023with coming summer split groups. And not only because the title of the champion of this section of the season is at stake, but because it is he who will decide which teams advance to the final of this new format and they will fight for the crown.
One qualified team is G2 Esports, which won the winter split. And the second is MAD Lions, who did the same in the spring split. The champion of this summer split will receive a third ticket, and the remaining three places (or four if they repeat G2 or MAD Lions) will receive championship points as usual when counting teams that have qualified for the World Championship.
This fight is the last one in which KOI and BDS start with an advantage, but they’ll have to confirm that in the LEC Summer Playoffs, which won’t be easy. And where are the four Spanish teams in this top eight.
#LEK The group stage starts on July 15th! pic.twitter.com/kr6cckEABs
— LEC (@LEC) July 3, 2023
Group A – LEC Playoffs
Curiously, LEC Group A will be drawn in second place, and will have to wait until July 16th. A well-deserved rest before two great games that are waiting for us in the same GSL format with a loser bracket to give everyone a second chance in case of defeat.
- Heretic Team vs. BDS Team
- G2 Esports vs. KOI
Group B – LEC Playoffs
The day before these two games, two other great Group B games will be played on July 15th. The winners of each game will face off against each other to advance to the playoff final where everything is at stake in the last week of July.
- Fnatic vs. SK Gaming
- Excel vs Crazy Lions