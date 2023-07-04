See famous homes like Joe Soares and Britney Spears that are for sale. real estate

Joe Soares’ apartment in São Paulo is on sale for R$12 million (2.3 million euros). The property was not included in the will of the artist, who died aged 84 in August last year, as it was transferred to his ex-wife Flavia Pedras in 2017.

Located in Higienopolis, one of the most expensive neighborhoods of São Paulo, Brazil, this place is 628 square meters, four bedrooms, a library and a cinema room. Home Theater, The marbles are real, while the windows are automatic and soundproof. The building in which the presenter lived was built in 1952.



Description of the Brazilian comedian’s library

In addition to Joe Soares’ apartment, there are other celebrity homes for sale. One of them is the US$3.5 million (3.21 million Euro) mansion of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in the city of Sarasota in the state of Florida in the United States.



Mick Jagger’s Florida Mansion

according to the newspaper Herald TribuneThe property has four bedrooms, one is next to a lake and would have been the rocker’s 2020 Christmas gift to his girlfriend — ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 33, mother of his youngest son, Deveraux, 4 — among those celebrities One of the singers in the area who lives here is Brian Johnson, former lead singer of the Australian band AC/DC.

Britney Spears’ mansion in Calabasas, California is also up for sale. The house, which was also owned by singer Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, is on the market for US$12 million ($11 million).

The place has six bedrooms, swimming pool, basement etc. Home Theater, According to US website TMZ, Spears, who moved to the property to be closer to her children Jayden and Sean, wants to sell the house because she feels the property is too large and lacks privacy.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has also put a house up for sale. this is a loft A 300-square-metre three-bedroom mansion in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, is being sold for around US$10 million (9.18 million euros).



Detail of Jennifer Lawrence’s loft room in New York

Renovated in 2016, the apartment is located in a building dating back to 1882 and still preserving some details of the original construction. Along with an indoor pool, gym with areas for yoga and Pilates, and a massage room, the property’s master suite has a Almirah With three closets, bathroom with heated floors and double sinks.

