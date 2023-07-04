Second life and the collapse of the metaverse







Do you remember when Mark Zuckerberg changed the name of Facebook to Meta, it caused a big buzz, and suddenly everyone was talking about the metaverse? Gadget and computer manufacturers have rushed to improve their virtual reality glasses.

But, the Metaverse has gone out of style, the Meta has suffered losses, and now everyone is talking about the decline of both. Does this put technologies like NFTs on the line?

To understand what’s going on with the metaverse and why it might be in a terminal phase, I want us to analyze the case of Second Life.

Since many of you probably haven’t touched it, I’ll explain that Second Life is an online community that was launched in 2003. It’s like playing The Sims, but interacting with real people through an avatar and without having to do missions or stuff like that, but doing social activities like making friends or meeting them on the platform, attending concerts, building things, or even earning and spending money with using the Second Life currency known as Linden dollars. At my previous job, we tried to organize meetings there, but we didn’t pull.

Remember the first time I told you about the metaverse? I told you that this concept refers to virtual worlds that mimic the physical, that is, to a space that is being created, in which we can work, consume, communicate, do business, as usual. Second Life is a metaverse, it may have appeared first and therefore aroused great interest, but quickly died out.

What happened? From my point of view, two things happened. First, a year later, Facebook appeared, and it was easier to communicate through this and other types of social networks that came later. The second factor is that Second Life requires specific hardware, a computer with an acceptable level of processing and high power video cards, since the program needs to be downloaded to the computer and if you do not have a good computer, it crashes. happened to me during those years.

In short, the decline in interest in Second Life is due to the fact that socialization was easier in other respects and not everyone had the right hardware. There were other factors, such as the adoption of technology, which always requires learning.

What about the metaverse?

Although the metaverse has already given people something to talk about, it was during the pandemic that it began to be mentioned more, and it made sense because our virtual life was growing. I began to see videos and instructions on how to hold meetings between avatars and even concerts or press events. But as soon as sanitary measures began to weaken and we returned to the offices, this was no longer observed.

And the fact that seeing pixels on the screen that look like your best friend from the office is not the same as seeing their details live and even saying “you have a new gray hair” or “I liked your perfume.”

But there is also a problem with the equipment. The appeal of the metaverse was, or was, that it was becoming more and more immersive, that having VR goggles at home was as common as having a computer. Is this your case? Not mine. Again, the presence of other easier and more convenient ways to communicate, as well as a hardware barrier, are the main suspects in the impact on the metaverse. Not to mention the price.

Apple has arrived with its new VR glasses, and I’m wondering if it’s late for a party that’s already over. And the fact is, lack of connectivity and availability of hardware are well known barriers to metaverse integration, and Apple concludes that your device is worth $3,500. Would you spend almost 61,000-70,000 Mexican pesos to wear glasses all day long?

Because even though they presented their product as a product that will not isolate you from society, in some way wearing glasses to watch TV shows, play games, work, and even take photos will result in you having a screen in your eyes. all day, and that should make it hard to look at other people.

What will happen to the rest of the metaverse?

The Metaverse is not just a platform on which we can make our avatar move across it. As I mentioned, there we can buy and sell virtual land or things, we can exchange cryptocurrencies, interact with brands, and do many other things that, if the metaverse loses its value, as in Second Life, will have a real economic impact.

For example, in 2022, 44.3 million people were registered with NFTs, and the number of users is projected to increase by another 13% in 2023. Some of these NFTs are virtual realms in the metaverses. If they lose popularity, then the virtual land market will too.

Recently I have been wondering if we are close to entering the metaverse. While the concept is very good, it still lacks something for it to be fully commercialized: connectivity, hardware availability, the popularization of concepts such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, blockchain, and the balance between our digital and physical lives.

The world of technology works like this: today you are born, and the next day you may be on the verge of sunset. The truth is that some metaverses, such as Roblox or Epic Games, maintain their long-term commitment to this topic. And the consumer will continue to bet?

If Wall-E and Black Mirror left anything to me, it’s that technology is very beneficial to humanity as long as it allows us to continue to interact in the most humane possible way.

The views expressed in this column are the sole responsibility of the author and do not represent any position on the part of Business Insider Mexico.

Read more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Consult with other reviewers in our Opinion section.