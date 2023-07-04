Second flop of Ben Affleck’s career gets national theatrical release date

2023 is not a very good year for career ben affleckSince his new movie, ‘compelling’It proved to be a big failure at the box office.

The film that grossed modestly $4.5 million from the budget of $70 millionWill be released in Brazil by Diamond Films with the title ‘.compelling – invisible threat‘ On 26 October.

in a script directed by robert rodriguez (“Spy Kids”), Affleck plays Danny Rourke, a detective on the hunt for a sinister criminal with the ability to manipulate minds.

The film would end up with a massive loss of over $50 million.

please note that affleck straw ‘Air: The Story Behind The Logo‘, which only raised $85.5 million against the budget of $90 million.

related to ‘hypnotic‘, the feature was also very poor in critical assessment, only scathing 38% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes,

The general consensus is that, despite some vestiges of inspiration, the feature remains a convoluted and distasteful story.

We separate the excerpts from the main criticisms:

“(Robert) Rodriguez abandons his endearingly playful tone in favor of a story that feels like it came out of the mind of Christopher Nolan, burying himself in an overly serious film that follows a complex drawn by the story.” ,bloody disgusting,

“‘Hypnotic’ is an uneven movie, hard to follow — and not in a fun way.” ,Austin Chronicle,

“The big problem is that the story is getting complicated. The film is not the smart thriller it is trying to be. It’s closer to a silly version of ‘Inception’. ,Rolling stone,

“The film looks like one of those blockbuster movies that released 20 years ago. What’s more compelling than that?” (Guardian,

“The greatest power of hypnosis was that Robert Rodriguez was able to ground this nonsense.” ,shimmering myth,

“Although the third act is interesting, the audience is faced with two acts that are in dire need of an adrenaline shot.” ,Showbiz fans,

robert rodriguez He is responsible for directing as well as signing the script max borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”).

watch Trailer: