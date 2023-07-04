Samsung Partners with TwitchCon Paris 2023 for a Big Game Celebration – Samsung Newsroom USA

For the first time, Samsung will partner with a gaming convention.

Samsung Electronics today announced that it will be taking center stage as a spokesperson for TwitchCon Paris 2023. The highly anticipated event, which runs from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 9, will bring thousands of hardcore gamers and gaming influencers to Paris. Port of Versailles Expo.

This is the first time Samsung has been a major partner and sponsor of the bi-annual gaming and streaming conference that highlights the role of technology in bringing people closer to their passions. Samsung offers gamers the opportunity to immerse themselves in an exceptional gaming experience with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung’s powerful smartphone.

“We are thrilled to be the Top Corporate Sponsor of TwitchCon Paris 2023,” said Saejin Kim, Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “This event is a testament to the power of technology to bring people together to celebrate shared passions like gaming, and at Samsung, we believe the experiences we create are even more epic and memorable when we do it together.”

Let’s develop an epic game together

TwitchCon Paris 2023 will be full of exciting events and areas, including the Samsung #PlayGalaxy Lounge. Here, visitors can check out the latest Samsung products and resources for an unforgettable gaming experience with the broadest mobile gaming community.

Samsung Team Galaxy influencers like rewinside (@rewinstagram) and Gee Nelly (@Geenelly) will challenge other players and document the event for their fans. They will play demo matches for the public to watch and host meet-and-greets for their fans in person. Visitors will also have the opportunity to use the Galaxy S23 Ultra high performance smartphone to test out mobile games such as Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile, while the tournament will allow guests to compete against each other and against Team Galaxy.

The Samsung booth will also feature the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, and immersive visitors will be amazed by the impressive picture quality and responsiveness. TwitchCon attendees can also visit the Samsung Gaming Hub on Samsung SmarTV and Smart Monitor TVs, where you can instantly play thousands of games from Xbox and other major game streaming services without requiring a console, just a controller.

The state-of-the-art 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera will also be used for the photo booth and studio, providing the perfect backdrop for memorable portraits. Those who complete all the #PlayGalaxy Lounge challenges will be rewarded. They only need to present their boarding pass in each zone to show that they have participated.