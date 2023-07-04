Samsung Partners with TwitchCon Paris 2023 for a Big Game Celebration – Samsung Newsroom USA

For the first time, Samsung will partner with a gaming convention.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it will take center stage as the hosting partner of TwitchCon Paris 2023. The long-awaited event, which runs from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 9, will bring together thousands of hardcore gamers and global influencers games to Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

This is the first time that Samsung is the main partner and sponsor of the biennial gaming convention. streaming, which highlights the role of technology in bringing people together and bringing them closer to their passions. Samsung gives gamers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the gaming experience. games Powered by Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung’s powerful mobile gaming smartphone.

“We are thrilled to be the Main Sponsor of TwitchCon Paris 2023,” said Saejin Kim, Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “This event is a testament to the power of technology to bring people together to celebrate shared passions like gaming, and at Samsung, we believe the experiences we create are even more epic and memorable when we do it together.”

empowerment games epic together

TwitchCon Paris 2023 will be full of exciting events and areas, including the Samsung #PlayGalaxy Lounge. Here, visitors can access the latest Samsung products and resources. games unforgettable experience with the largest mobile gaming community.

influential people in games from Samsung Team Galaxy under the names rewinside (@rewinstagram) and Gee Nelly (@Geenelly) will challenge other players and document the event for their fans. They will play demo matches that visitors can watch and play. meet and greet for his followers personally. Visitors will also have the opportunity to use the Galaxy S23 Ultra high performance smartphone to test out mobile games such as Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile, while the tournament will allow guests to compete against each other and against Team Galaxy.

The Samsung booth will also feature an 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and monitor. games The 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 and visitors looking for massive immersion will be amazed by its impressive picture quality and response speed. TwitchCon attendees can also visit the Samsung Gaming Hub on Samsung SmarTV and Smart Monitors, where you can instantly play thousands of games from Xbox and other major services on the web. streaming games, no console required, just a controller.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s next-generation 200-megapixel camera will also be used for a photo booth and studio setup, providing the perfect backdrop for memorable portrait shots. A reward awaits those who complete all the #PlayGalaxy Lounge activities and all they have to do is submit their boarding passes in each area to show that they participated.