Robert De Niro mourns grandson’s death, ‘deeply saddened’

Robert De NiroAt the age of 79, he mourned the death of his grandson leandro, 19 years old. The boy was found dead on Sunday (02) in an apartment in New York, USA. This Monday (03) De Niro said in a statement “Deeply saddened by the death of my beloved grandson”,

“We really appreciate everyone’s condolences”, The actor requested that the family be given privacy so that they can grieve Leo’s passing. was the young man’s son nero drainAge 51, With Artist Carlos Rodriguez,

Drena had announced the death of the young man through a post. Instagram, “My sweet, beautiful angel. From the moment I felt you in my belly, I loved you beyond words and descriptions.He wrote in an excerpt of the publication and continued to say that the boy was his happiness and he did not know how to live without him, but he would continue to spread love and light.

Drena De Niro celebrating Mother’s Day with her son Leandro. (Reproduction/Instagram/@drenadeniro)

Leo, as he was called by the family, followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and mother, who is also an actress. The boy participated in the film in 2018 “A Star Is Born”Together Lady Gaga it is Bradley Cooper, according to newspaper report The Daily Mail, Body There was no sign of trauma and a white substance was found at the scene. Leandro was found sitting on a chair inside an apartment Cipriani Club Residence by a friend on Wall Street who had not heard from him for several days.

On Mother’s Day Drena published some photos next to her son and wrote “Today Was A Day”,

Drena is the eldest daughter of the actor. She is the daughter of Robert’s first wife, actress diahen abbott, De Niro announced in May that he had become a father for the seventh time. Tiffany ChenHis girlfriend gave birth to a girl, Jia,

Featured photo: Leandro, Drena and Robert De Niro (Progeny/The Who).