Rihanna features A$AP Rocky in dad moment and leaves netizens ecstatic

Barbadian singer Rihanna shares a funny moment with A$AP Rocky, with whom she is expecting her second child

This Monday, Barbadian singer Rihanna Decided to please your followers! Through her social networks, the famous, who is pregnant with her second child, showed the daddy moment of her husband, the rapper A$AP Rockywith the couple’s first child, RZA Athelstan MayorOnly one year old.

“My Bajan (Barbadian) Boys”, the singer wrote in English in the caption of the publication, which she shared on her official Instagram profile. The famous still came complete with two emoji, one of the flag of Barbados and the other of a red heart. The happy family is enjoying some relaxation time in Rihanna’s native Caribbean country.

In the click, RZA and A$AP are enjoying a father-son moment in a swimming pool while the drooling father lifts the baby in the air. Comments flooded in with praise for the beautiful family.

“Rihanna is living life right! Spent her 20s being a bad girl and a business tycoon after having kids with a husband in her 30s.a netizen shouted. “I am very happy to see their happiness”said another user. “Happiness in the Family”a third person commented.

In addition to the thousands of emoji of hearts in all possible colors, palms, fireworks, love faces, and more, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and RZA have been sent in to further Athelston Meyer’s perfection.

Rihanna’s baby name revealed!

singer Rihanna chose a different name for their first child, which was the fruit of their marriage A$AP Rocky, The baby will soon be a year old and the loving mother has kept the baby’s name a secret. So far they haven’t officially confirmed what the baby’s name is. However, the British newspaper daily Mail revealed that they discovered the baby’s name.

According to the publication, Rihanna’s son has been named RZA Athelson Meyers, The name was revealed when a copy of the birth certificate was leaked online. The singer and her husband chose the name after being inspired by a hip hop leader. The baby name will be inspired by the producer and rapper rzawho is the leader of wu tang clan, an American hip hop collective. The child’s middle name is a tribute to his father, who was called Athelstan – meaning great stone. Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child.