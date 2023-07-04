Review: The Idol – the controversial HBO series that was dead

A stellar performer. A plot about the music industry, with the feel of an erotic thriller from the 90s. A cult studio (A24), known for the boldness of its productions. A broadcaster with a high quality standard (HBO). what could go wrong? Unfortunately, my dear, everything. We were sold entertainment and we got the atom bomb.

For gossip on duty, I insist on traveling backwards in time. The series, which focused on a troubled relationship between a pop star and a cult leader, had a female perspective. When it comes to protagonists, there’s nothing more interesting than a woman in the role of screenwriter and director, right? Unfortunately, on the eve of filming completion, Abel (The Weeknd) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) took over the reins. While Singer was displeased with the story’s feminist bias and its “overly shady” character, Sam took the direction for himself. Recording resumed, much to the dismay of the entire crew.

The result couldn’t be worse: the millionaire’s loss for the station. To give you an idea, in a desperate attempt to cut costs, Abel gave up his house as a lease. However, the controversy continued to escalate: the atmosphere backstage was chaotic, with scripts being changed at the last minute. The characters who once participated are now overshadowed. Stars such as Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan and Jennie (Blackpink) are cast at the last minute, leaving them only as supporting actors and luxury extras.

Perhaps, with a little more luck, The Idol would have won over a smaller segment of the public, but this is a series that was born dead. Since April, when a report by The Rolling Stones exposed production controversies, the public had turned their backs. When the first two episodes were shown at the Cannes Festival and dismissed by critics, it was clear that the failure was obvious. Public opinion had already been formed.

But is it just a media effect? No, The Idol is really bad. Sometimes it entices and seduces, but only to remind you the next minute that it’s all bullshit. The excess of female nudity and BDSM is annoying, no matter how unnecessary it sounds. Sam Levinson and Abel’s delight in exploring the female body at all times is palpable. Because of this, the script litters so much screen with sex, while gold has, in fact, always been the protagonist at the core of the music industry. After all, the sect’s narrator never said what it brought about. Best case scenario: What good does The Weeknd have acting skills if the character is shallower than a kiddie pool?

On the one hand, Lily-Rose wins character gold! Johnny Depp’s daughter impresses as the broken and lonely pop star who is exploited down to the last hair by the leech label. Also noteworthy is the amazing sequence of recording the clip in the second episode. All the layers of the character are there, contradictory as they should be. Producers and managers, characterless and rotten, but always interesting on stage. However, it all ends soon. The narrative is riddled with holes every now and then, leaving blank spaces for the viewer to fill in. So, the big plot question remains: Who was the protagonist Jocelyn? After the last episode, I guess we’ll never know, because the character didn’t exist.

The rest of the artists also draw milk from the stone, but the text is not inspired. The dialogues, sharp as they are, border on the ridiculous, with the air of a one-time conversation between two middle-aged men. Photography also bets on interesting and meaningful angles, but the direction fails to unnecessarily prolong empty and silent scenes. As far as the soundtrack goes, I wave my hand: It’s bubblegum, catchy and already added to my playlist on Spotify. The montage alternates between agreeable and genuine mayhem, with as many as thirty lines coming onto the scene at the same time – something that the late and eternal succession did with perfection.

Perhaps if The Idol had been released in the 2000s, it would have been more embraced by the public. These days, thrillers about violent men, explicit sex and sensuous women faking hysteria just don’t cut it anymore. Underestimating the intelligence of the public is the worst mistake anyone can make, and I hope with all my heart that they will pay dearly for this atrocity. Maybe HBO will bet on new directors, and Abel will never lay hands on a script again.